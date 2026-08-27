Deutsche Bank Reports Progress in Retail Banking Technology Overhaul

Deutsche Bank's Retail Division Technology Transformation

Progress in Simplifying Legacy Technology

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it has made progress in simplifying legacy technology at its retail division.

Reduction of Core Banking Systems

• Specifically, the bank has chosen a new so-called core banking system as it seeks to reduce 15 systems to two.

Milestone in Technology Infrastructure Transformation

• The bank said it is "an important milestone in the multi-year transformation of its technology infrastructure."

Challenges and Solutions in the Overhaul

Past Integration Issues

• It follows past stumbles that included a botched integration of Postbank, which left customers complaining that they were locked out of their accounts and unable to reach call centres.

Adoption of Thought Machine's Vault Core Platform

Role of Core Platforms

• The system Deutsche Bank has chosen is Thought Machine's Vault Core platform.

• The core platforms are central systems that run the bank's products and services.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)