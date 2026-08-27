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Deutsche Bank cites progress in technology revamp at retail division - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank cites progress in technology revamp at retail division

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Reports Progress in Retail Banking Technology Overhaul

Deutsche Bank's Retail Division Technology Transformation

Progress in Simplifying Legacy Technology

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it has made progress in simplifying legacy technology at its retail division.

Reduction of Core Banking Systems

• Specifically, the bank has chosen a new so-called core banking system as it seeks to reduce 15 systems to two.

Milestone in Technology Infrastructure Transformation

• The bank said it is "an important milestone in the multi-year transformation of its technology infrastructure."

Challenges and Solutions in the Overhaul

Past Integration Issues

• It follows past stumbles that included a botched integration of Postbank, which left customers complaining that they were locked out of their accounts and unable to reach call centres.

Adoption of Thought Machine's Vault Core Platform

Role of Core Platforms

• The system Deutsche Bank has chosen is Thought Machine's Vault Core platform.

• The core platforms are central systems that run the bank's products and services.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Bank is streamlining its retail tech stack from 15 legacy systems to just two using Thought Machine’s Vault Core platform, accelerating its multi‑year transformation journey.
  • The adoption of Vault Core — a cloud‑native, microservices‑based core banking system — underscores the bank’s push toward modern, scalable infrastructure (thoughtmachine.net).
  • This move follows past challenges, notably a flawed Postbank integration that caused customer access issues, highlighting the critical nature of robust tech modernization (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What progress has Deutsche Bank made in its retail division technology revamp?
Deutsche Bank has chosen a new core banking system, reducing its legacy systems from 15 to two in its retail division.
Which core banking system has Deutsche Bank selected?
Deutsche Bank has selected Thought Machine's Vault Core platform as its new core banking system.
What issues did Deutsche Bank face with previous technology integration?
Past integration of Postbank resulted in customers being locked out of accounts and unable to reach call centres.
Why is the technology upgrade important for Deutsche Bank?
The upgrade is a significant milestone in Deutsche Bank's multi-year transformation of its technology infrastructure.

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