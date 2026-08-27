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Finance

Mota-Engil profit jumps 24% on Africa, Latam growth; backlog hits record

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Mota-Engil Sees 24% Profit Jump, Record Backlog on Africa and Latam Growth

Financial Performance and Regional Growth Highlights

LISBON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest construction company, Mota-Engil, said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose 24% on robust growth and higher margins in Africa and Latin America, while its global order book climbed to an all-time high.

Key Financial Results

• The builder, which operates in 23 countries across Africa, Europe and Latin America, posted a net profit of €74 million ($86.25 million) in the period, up from €59 million last year.

• Sales rose 6% to €2.9 billion, driven by 11% growth in Africa to €1.16 billion and a 7% increase in Latin America to €1.17 billion, offsetting a 20% decline in Europe.

• Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10% to €487 million, with the EBITDA margin widening to 17% from 16% a year earlier.

Regional EBITDA Performance

• Africa remained the group's most profitable market, with EBITDA up 12% at €287 million and the margin rising to 25% from 24% a year earlier, while EBITDA in Latin America increased 14% to €120 million, with the margin unchanged at 10%.

• EBITDA in Europe fell 20% to a modest €15 million, although the margin held steady at 8%.

Order Backlog and New Contracts

• The company said in a statement its order backlog reached a record €17.7 billion, up from €14.7 billion a year earlier, driven by large projects in Mexico, Angola and Brazil.

• It said the backlog did not include additional contracts worth €2.5 billion signed after June.

Major Project Wins

• The builder on Wednesday won a 30-year concession to modernise and operate a railway in the Democratic Republic of Congo, linking its copper and cobalt mining regions to Angola's U.S.-backed Lobito Corridor, in a deal worth $1.8 billion.

Ownership Structure

• Mota-Engil is 40%-owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company.($1 = 0.8580 €)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half net profit climbed 24% to €74 million, with sales up 6% to €2.9 billion, driven by growth in Africa (+11%) and Latin America (+7%), despite a 20% decline in Europe (jornaleconomico.sapo.pt)
  • EBITDA increased 10% to €487 million, with margins improving across Africa (25%) and Latin America (10%), while Europe held at 8% (jornaleconomico.sapo.pt)
  • Order backlog reached an all‑time high of €17.7 billion (up from €14.7 billion), excluding €2.5 billion in contracts signed after June, including a $1.8 billion railway concession in the DRC‑Angola Lobito Corridor (jornaleconomico.sapo.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Mota-Engil's profit increase in the first half?
Robust growth and higher margins in Africa and Latin America drove Mota-Engil's 24% first-half profit increase.
How much did Mota-Engil's order backlog grow?
The company's order backlog reached a record €17.7 billion, up from €14.7 billion a year earlier.
Which regions contributed most to Mota-Engil's sales growth?
Africa and Latin America contributed most, with sales in Africa up 11% and Latin America up 7%.
What new contract did Mota-Engil recently win?
Mota-Engil won a 30-year concession to modernise and operate a railway in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a $1.8 billion deal.

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