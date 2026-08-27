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Dollar near eight-day high as US data lifts Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar near eight-day high as US data lifts Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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US Dollar Holds at Eight-Day High on Fed Rate Hike Expectations Amid Economic Data

Market Reactions and Central Bank Developments

TOKYO, August 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held near an eight-day high on Thursday after U.S. inflation and other economic data slightly lifted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium due to begin later in the day.

Focus on Central Bankers' Symposium and BOJ Policy Outlook

Markets will also look to a speech and press conference by one of the Bank of Japan's two deputy governors, Ryozo Himino, on Thursday for clues on the likelihood of a September rate hike and the size and scope of any tightening path thereafter.

US Inflation Data and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The U.S. Commerce Department data showed overnight that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 3.7% in the 12 months through July, unchanged from June and slightly above the 3.6% estimate of economists polled by Reuters. On a month-on-month basis, PCE rose 0.2% versus the estimate calling for a 0.1% increase, after falling 0.1% in June.

The reading on inflation kept the market's expectation for a Fed rate hike by year-end live, though Chairman Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole "will be the ultimate test," Westpac economist Ryan Wells said in a note. 

Currency Market Movements

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.21% to 99.13, its highest level since August 19. 

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 159.23, having given back most of its intervention gains but still well off a multi-decade low of about 164, with traders awaiting Himino's speech due at 0130 GMT.

Bank of Japan's Policy Signals

"In a speech shortly before the rate hike at the January 2025 meeting, Himino said policymakers would 'discuss and decide whether to raise interest rates,'" Mitsubishi UFJ Bank senior analyst Akihiko Yokoo said in a note. "If similar wording is used this time, it would likely be taken as signaling a strong possibility of a rate hike at the September meeting."

Still, Yokoo added that active yen buying is likely to remain limited with Himino and Warsh due to speak.

Money markets are pricing in an 87% chance of a rate hike by the BOJ next month, according to data from money market broker Totan Tanshi.

Other Major Currencies and Cryptocurrencies

The Canadian dollar held steady versus the greenback at C$1.388 per dollar. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was "time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore," just days after trade talks between the neighbouring countries broke down.

The euro traded at $1.1655, while the British pound was steady at $1.3592. The Australian dollar  strengthened 0.18% versus the greenback to $0.7181 and New Zealand's kiwi gained 0.1% at $0.5948.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.55% to $78,874.60. Ether was up 1.07% to $2,498.35.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. PCE inflation held steady at 3.7% year‑on‑year in July, above expectations, reinforcing market bets on Fed tightening this year (investing.com).
  • The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium (August 27–29) and speech by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh are pivotal for future U.S. monetary policy direction (kansascityfed.org).
  • Deputy Governor Himino’s August 27 address, part of a series of BOJ officials’ appearances, could signal a BOJ rate hike in September amid rising inflation pressures (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near an eight-day high?
The dollar is near an eight-day high due to US inflation and economic data slightly raising expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike.
What role does the Jackson Hole symposium play in current market expectations?
Markets are eagerly awaiting speeches at the Jackson Hole symposium, especially from Fed officials, to gauge the outlook for potential rate hikes.
How did the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index perform?
The PCE Price Index rose 3.7% annually through July, slightly above economists' expectations, and 0.2% month-on-month.
What is the outlook for the Bank of Japan's next interest rate decision?
A rate hike is seen as likely at the BOJ's September meeting, with markets pricing in an 87% chance according to money market data.
How have major currencies performed against the dollar?
The euro, British pound, and Canadian dollar remained steady against the dollar, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars made minor gains.

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