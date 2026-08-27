Greek-operated air defence system shoots down drones over Saudi

Greek-Operated Air Defence Shoots Down Drones Over Saudi Oil Region

Greek Air Defence Actions in Saudi Arabia

Incident Overview

ATHENS, Aug 27 - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted a swarm of drones on Thursday in the wider Yanbu region, home to major oil refining facilities, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Significance of the Operation

It was the third time the Greek-operated system has been used in combat since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began, underscoring the widening military role of European allies in defending Gulf energy infrastructure.

Details of the Engagement

"The battery engaged the drones in coordination with Saudi air defence systems," one of the sources said, adding that the Greek Patriot system launched three missiles, without detailing the number of drones downed or their origin.

Confirmation from Multiple Sources

A second source confirmed the information.

Background on Greek Deployment

Greece has deployed a U.S.-made Patriot air defence battery, operated by Greek personnel, in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy facilities.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)