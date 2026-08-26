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Drone sets Wildberries warehouse ablaze in Russia's Tambov region, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Wildberries Warehouse in Tambov, Russia

Drone Strike Causes Major Disruption to Russian E-Commerce Sector

Details of the Attack and Immediate Impact

Aug 26 (Reuters) - An overnight drone attack started a large fire at a warehouse of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries in Russia's Tambov region, officials said on Wednesday, as Ukraine pushes ahead with its campaign to hurt the economy by targeting online retailers.

Extent of the Damage

Tambov Governor Evgeniy Pervyshov said about 100,000 square meters (1.1 million square feet) of the facility were set ablaze, the equivalent of 14 soccer pitches.

One person was injured in the strike, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He did not say if the fire had been extinguished.

Broader Campaign Against Russian Retailers

Ukraine has been hitting Wildberries facilities since mid-July and broadened its strategy in recent days to include the retailer's main rival, Ozon.

Economic Impact on Russian Market

The pair dominate one of the fastest-growing parts of the Russian economy, which is otherwise close to stagnation after 4-1/2 years of war in Ukraine.

Other Drone Attacks in the Region

Casualties in Lipetsk and Belgorod Regions

In neighbouring Lipetsk region, a man and a 14-year-old were killed in a fire lit by a falling drone, while a woman was killed in a drone attack in Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, local authorities said on Telegram.

Official Statements on Civilian Targets

Both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly denied targeting civilians since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The overnight drone attack destroyed about 100,000 square meters (equivalent to 14 soccer fields) of Wildberries’ warehouse in Tambov, injuring one person citeturn0news0.
  • Since mid‑July, Ukraine has intensified drone assaults on Wildberries’ logistics network, damaging over 1.18 million m²—more than 20% of its capacity—and requiring costly reconstruction and compensation (internazionale.it).
  • Wildberries, which along with rivals like Ozon handles goods equivalent to 8–8.5% of Russia’s GDP, is critical to the economy; the strikes are disrupting small sellers and prompting state support discussions (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Tambov?
An overnight drone attack ignited a large fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tambov region.
How large was the area affected by the fire?
About 100,000 square meters (1.1 million square feet) of the facility were set ablaze.
Were there any injuries reported from the Tambov drone attack?
One person was injured during the strike on the Wildberries warehouse.
Has Ukraine targeted other Russian e-commerce facilities?
Yes, Ukraine has targeted Wildberries since mid-July and recently began attacking its rival, Ozon.
Did the authorities say if the fire was extinguished?
The regional governor stated the fire had occurred but did not confirm if it had been extinguished.

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