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Brazil's Lula signs into law foie gras ban, angering France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brazil's Lula signs into law foie gras ban, angering France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance trade International Relations

Brazil Signs Foie Gras Ban Into Law, Drawing Criticism From France Over Trade

Brazil's Foie Gras Ban and International Response

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Oliver Griffin

Background of the Ban

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a law late on Thursday to ban the sale and production of the French delicacy foie gras in the South American country, citing animal cruelty. 

France considers foie gras — traditionally made from fattened duck and goose livers — part of its culinary heritage, but animal rights activists have condemned the practice of force-feeding ducks or geese to enlarge their livers.

Brazil's foie gras production is tiny, so the ban on sales will effectively end imports of the luxury food from France.

Diplomatic Tensions and Trade Implications

French Diplomatic Efforts

When lawmakers approved the ban in April, French diplomats stepped up pressure on Lula to veto the bill, according to a Brazilian diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The argument was that their production does not involve animal cruelty, that it is a cultural issue, and so on," the Brazilian diplomat said. "But there was no chance of (a veto) ... It was approved unanimously by Congress."

The French embassy in Brasilia and the France-Brazil Chamber of Commerce declined to comment.

Trade Relations and the EU-Mercosur Agreement

France is in no position to make demands of Brazil, the Brazilian diplomat added, citing French obstruction to the approval of an EU-Mercosur trade agreement signed in January after 25 years of negotiations. 

France saw that deal as an opportunity to increase foie gras exports to Brazil, the source said.

After Brazil's Congress approved the ban, French foie gras industry association CIFOG said in a statement on its website that the law would breach the EU-Mercosur deal.

Animal Welfare Debate

Conflicting Reports on Animal Welfare

While a European Union report published in 2022 found that foie gras production respected animal welfare rules, Brazilian animal rights activists have questioned those findings.

Perspectives from Animal Rights Organizations

"What constitutes 'good treatment' can be pretty relative, right? I don't know what they mean by 'good treatment,' but for animal welfare organizations, there is no wellbeing involved," Marina Lacorte, food systems campaign manager at welfare group World Animal Protection, said of foie gras production. 

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Oliver Griffin in Sao Paulo; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The new law criminalizes force-feeding of birds, banning foie gras imports and domestic sales under penalties including prison terms and fines (noticias.uol.com.br).
  • French industry body CIFO G condemns the ban as a breach of the newly provisionally applied EU‑Mercosur trade deal, raising diplomatic tensions (boursorama.com).
  • Brazil’s foie gras market is tiny—just a few farms—and law enters force in six months, reflecting growing animal welfare advocacy (agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil ban foie gras?
Brazil banned foie gras due to concerns over animal cruelty in the production process, as force-feeding ducks and geese is viewed as inhumane by animal rights activists.
How does the foie gras ban affect Brazil's trade with France?
The ban ends the import of French foie gras to Brazil, straining trade relations, especially as France saw Brazil as a growth market following the EU-Mercosur deal.
What was France's reaction to Brazil's foie gras law?
French diplomats urged President Lula to veto the bill, citing culinary heritage and claims of humane production, but Brazil proceeded with the ban.
Is foie gras produced in Brazil?
Foie gras production in Brazil is minimal; most foie gras in Brazil is imported from France, making the ban mainly impactful on imports.
Did the EU-Mercosur trade agreement influence the foie gras ban?
Yes, French officials linked the foie gras issue to the EU-Mercosur deal, arguing the ban violates terms that would benefit French food exports.

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