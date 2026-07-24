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France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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France Requests EU Help as Wildfires Rage in Gironde and Thousands Evacuate

France Seeks European Union Assistance Amid Escalating Wildfires

President Macron's Statement on the Crisis

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France has requested assistance from the European Union to help it deal with a major wildfire near the country's Atlantic coast, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

"The situation remains extremely tense with the fires hitting our country, particularly in Gironde," wrote Macron on X.

Details of EU Civil Protection Mechanism Activation

"France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor planes, as well as two heavy Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia," he added.

Impact of the Wildfires in Gironde

Evacuations and Damage

More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a rapidly spreading wildfire ripped through at least 2,400 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux, officials said on Thursday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • France activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on July 5 to access rescEU aerial firefighting support.
  • The EU is deploying a record wildfire response in 2026, including 22 firefighting aircraft, 5 helicopters, and 777 pre‑positioned firefighters across high‑risk zones.
  • Overnight evacuations affected more than 10,000 people in Gironde as fires spread rapidly under extreme heat and drought conditions—fueling concerns over climate‑driven fire risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has France requested assistance from the EU for wildfires?
France requested EU assistance due to rapidly spreading wildfires in southwest France, overwhelming local containment efforts.
Which countries are sending aid to France to fight the wildfires?
Croatia, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are sending firefighting aircraft and helicopters to assist France.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires in France?
More than 10,000 people have been evacuated overnight in southwestern France due to the wildfires.
What area has been affected by the wildfire near Bordeaux?
At least 2,400 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux have been impacted by the wildfire.

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