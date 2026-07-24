France Requests EU Help as Wildfires Rage in Gironde and Thousands Evacuate

France Seeks European Union Assistance Amid Escalating Wildfires

President Macron's Statement on the Crisis

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France has requested assistance from the European Union to help it deal with a major wildfire near the country's Atlantic coast, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

"The situation remains extremely tense with the fires hitting our country, particularly in Gironde," wrote Macron on X.

Details of EU Civil Protection Mechanism Activation

"France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor planes, as well as two heavy Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia," he added.

Impact of the Wildfires in Gironde

Evacuations and Damage

More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight in southwestern France as a rapidly spreading wildfire ripped through at least 2,400 hectares of land west of the city of Bordeaux, officials said on Thursday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)