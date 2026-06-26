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UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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FCA Proposes UK Listing Rule Changes to Boost Investment Trust Protection

Overview of Proposed FCA Listing Rule Changes

Background: Activist Investor Campaigns and Sector Impact

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday set out proposed changes to listing rules for investment trusts aimed at strengthening shareholder protections, following a series of campaigns by U.S. activist investor Saba Capital targeting the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the proposed reforms would help manage conflicts of interest involving activist investors, whose activity in investment trusts has increased over the past two years.

Recent Developments: Saba Capital's Influence

Saba succeeded in ousting the board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust in April, replacing it with its own nominees.

The FCA did not specifically mention Saba in its statement on Friday. Saba was not immediately available for comment.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Stakeholder Criticism

Earlier this year, Edinburgh Worldwide’s then chairman, Jonathan Simpson-Dent, criticised the existing regulatory framework, saying it warranted closer scrutiny because a 30% stake could be enough to remove a board.

Saba has previously argued its actions are needed to address underperformance by British investment trusts.

Details of the FCA’s Proposed Reforms

The FCA in March referred to the debate around its role in relation to investment trusts, without explicitly naming Saba, and said it would bring forward a planned review of the listing rules.

The FCA said its proposals, which are open for feedback until August 16, would address conflicts where directors are nominated by a substantial shareholder, and also would ensure minority shareholders are protected where large shareholders who are also managers vote on material changes to investment policies.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

"Strong shareholder rights and minimal conflicts of interest are crucial to well-functioning markets, including for investment trusts," said Jon Relleen, director of infrastructure and exchanges at the FCA.

The Association of Investment Companies, representing investment trusts, welcomed the FCA's proposals.

“These proposals would strengthen investor protection, particularly when a substantial shareholder like Saba Capital seeks to replace the board and become the manager," said Richard Stone, AIC chief executive.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers, Editing by Iain Withers and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • FCA sped up its review of UK listing rules for investment trusts to curb conflicts of interest, following pressure and campaigns by activist Saba Capital (which ousted Edinburgh Worldwide’s board in April) (fca.org.uk).
  • Proposals target scenarios where substantial shareholders nominate directors and vote on key changes, enhancing safeguards for minority shareholders (portfolio-adviser.com).
  • Association of Investment Companies (AIC) supports the reforms, citing frequent disruptive actions by Saba and urging prompt FCA action to protect investment trusts (quoteddata.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has the UK proposed for investment trust listing rules?
The UK has proposed reforms aimed at strengthening shareholder protections and managing conflicts of interest involving activist investors in investment trusts.
Why are the new listing rules being considered?
The rules are being considered following campaigns by activist investors like Saba Capital that have exposed vulnerabilities in current shareholder protection frameworks.
Who is Saba Capital and what is their involvement?
Saba Capital is a U.S. activist investor that recently ousted the board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and has targeted several UK investment trusts.
How will the proposed rules protect minority shareholders?
The proposals will ensure minority shareholders are protected when large shareholders who are also managers vote on significant investment policy changes.
Until when are the FCA's proposals open for feedback?
The FCA's proposals are open for public feedback until August 16.

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