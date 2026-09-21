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Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Humanitarian Russia Conflict

Oleshky in Russian-Controlled Kherson Suffers Food, Medicine Shortages

Critical Humanitarian Situation in Oleshky

Russian Response to Supply Shortages

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Oleshky, a town in the part of Ukraine's Kherson region that Russia controls, had critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working to resolve them.

Ukrainian Perspective and International Appeal

Ukrainian Foreign Minister's Statement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine's delegation intended to raise before the UN General Assembly the issue of Oleshky, where he said 6,000 residents, including 200 children, "were dying from hunger and cold."

Blockade of Humanitarian Aid

"The occupiers are not allowing humanitarian aid through. We have been negotiating evacuation for a long time... and Russia is giving no reply," Sybiha said in a video posted on Facebook.

Calls for International Pressure

"We will talk about Oleshky here, at the highest level, and we will apply pressure so that the world hears this and makes Russia provide humanitarian access," he said.

Context: UN General Assembly

Nearly 130 heads of state are visiting New York this week for the UN General Assembly.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Ron Popeski and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia admits Oleshky faces critical shortages and says its military is working to resolve them, but Ukraine and international reports claim aid and evacuation efforts are being actively blocked.
  • Ukrainian officials plan to raise the Oleshky crisis at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that 6,000 people—including children—are starving, cold and isolated under a humanitarian blockade.
  • UN and human rights organizations—including the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission and Human Rights Watch—document dire conditions: drone and mine‑related dangers, collapse of basic services, and failure to facilitate humanitarian access as required under international law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What humanitarian issues is Oleshky currently facing?
Oleshky faces critical shortages of food and medicine due to restricted humanitarian aid and ongoing conflict.
Who controls the town of Oleshky?
Oleshky is currently under Russian control as part of the Kherson region in Ukraine.
What has been Ukraine's response to the Oleshky crisis?
Ukraine plans to raise the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky at the UN General Assembly and is urging the world to pressure Russia for humanitarian access.
Is humanitarian aid reaching Oleshky?
According to Ukrainian officials, Russia is not allowing humanitarian aid to reach Oleshky, despite ongoing negotiations.

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