Oleshky in Russian-Controlled Kherson Suffers Food, Medicine Shortages

Critical Humanitarian Situation in Oleshky

Russian Response to Supply Shortages

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Oleshky, a town in the part of Ukraine's Kherson region that Russia controls, had critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working to resolve them.

Ukrainian Perspective and International Appeal

Ukrainian Foreign Minister's Statement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine's delegation intended to raise before the UN General Assembly the issue of Oleshky, where he said 6,000 residents, including 200 children, "were dying from hunger and cold."

Blockade of Humanitarian Aid

"The occupiers are not allowing humanitarian aid through. We have been negotiating evacuation for a long time... and Russia is giving no reply," Sybiha said in a video posted on Facebook.

Calls for International Pressure

"We will talk about Oleshky here, at the highest level, and we will apply pressure so that the world hears this and makes Russia provide humanitarian access," he said.

Context: UN General Assembly

Nearly 130 heads of state are visiting New York this week for the UN General Assembly.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Ron Popeski and Bill Berkrot)