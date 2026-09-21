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Moscow oil refinery output halted after Sunday drone attack, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow oil refinery output halted after Sunday drone attack, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Markets oil and gas Russia Energy

Moscow Oil Refinery Halts Crude Processing Due to Drone Attack Fires

Impact and Details of the Moscow Refinery Incident

Drone Attack and Resulting Fires

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's major Moscow refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, has halted crude oil processing after fires broke out at its primary crude distillation units following a Ukrainian drone attack on September 20, three industry sources said.

Damage Assessment and Official Statements

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram on Sunday morning that an industrial facility on the refinery's premises had been damaged during a drone raid on the Russian capital.

Extent of the Damage and Repair Timeline

The sources told Reuters on Monday that both of the refinery's primary crude distillation units caught fire after drones crashed onto the site and that it could take several weeks to repair the damage and restore operations.

Gazprom Neft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Refinery Capacity and Production Details

The refinery's AVT-6 unit has a capacity of 21,400 metric tons per day, representing 53% of its total capacity, while the EURO+ combined crude processing facility has a capacity of 18,800 tons per day, making up the remaining 47%.

Fuel produced by the Moscow refinery has not been offered for sale on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since September 21.    

Annual Output and Product Breakdown

The sources said the refinery processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil in 2024, some 230,000 barrels per day, and produced 2.9 million tons of gasoline, 3.2 million tons of diesel and 1.3 million tons of bitumen.  

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack damaged both AVT‑6 and EURO+ crude distillation units, jointly accounting for 100% of the refinery’s capacity (21,400 t/d and 18,800 t/d respectively)
  • This incident follows a pattern of intensified Ukrainian drone strikes that have sharply reduced Russia’s refining throughput—down nearly 30‑40%—causing fuel shortages, surging prices, and leading to export bans
  • Even if repaired in weeks, the halt adds to structural fragility: Russia has already resorted to fuel imports, subsidies, lower fuel standards, and rationing to mitigate persistent domestic supply shocks

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Moscow oil refinery to halt production?
The Moscow oil refinery halted production after fires broke out at its primary distillation units due to a Ukrainian drone attack on September 20.
Who owns the Moscow refinery affected by the attack?
The Moscow refinery is owned by Gazprom Neft.
How long might it take to restore operations at the refinery?
It could take several weeks to repair the damage and restore operations at the refinery.
What is the production capacity of the Moscow refinery's main units?
The AVT-6 unit has a capacity of 21,400 metric tons per day, while the EURO+ facility processes 18,800 tons per day.
Has the refinery's fuel been offered for sale after the attack?
No, fuel from the Moscow refinery has not been offered for sale on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since September 21.

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