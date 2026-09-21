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Exclusive-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Defense International Relations Geopolitics Greenland NATO

US to Reopen Two Military Bases in Greenland Amid Security Pact with Denmark

Renewed US Military Presence in Greenland and Strategic Security Agreement

By Stine Jacobsen, Erin Banco and Gram Slattery

Details of the Military Base Reopenings

COPENHAGEN/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The US plans to reopen a former Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and set up a military presence at an east coast base now used by the Danish dog sled patrol under an agreement to be signed by the US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Locations: Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig

Those sites are Narsarsuaq, whose population has dwindled to a few dozen people since the US closed its Bluie West One military base in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost currently used by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a Danish special forces unit, said two of the people.

The Security Pact and Its Implications

Signing of the Agreement

Denmark, Greenland and the United States are expected to sign their new agreement at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

Confidentiality and Pending Details

The text of the agreement has not been made public and the three people familiar with the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity, said its details are not finalized until it is signed.

Government Responses

The governments of Denmark and Greenland did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House also did not immediately respond.

Arctic Security and NATO Involvement

Denmark says the agreement puts Arctic security under the watch of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the military defense alliance, rather than leaving it solely to the US and Denmark.

Background and Context

US Pressure and Diplomatic Tensions

The deal follows months of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has long said he wants the US to control Greenland and had at times refused to rule out military or economic force to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Trump's threats, which peaked in January, triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO and pushed Denmark and Greenland into negotiations with Washington aimed at defusing the pressure.

Historical US Military Presence in Greenland

During the Cold War, the US ​maintained 17 military installations and more than ⁠10,000 personnel in Greenland. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 US military personnel.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Gram Slattery and Erin Banco in Washington; Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, and Phil Stewart and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Don Durfee and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement, to be signed on Sept 21, 2026, aims to reopen Narsarsuaq (formerly Bluie West One) and establish a presence at Mestersvig, where Denmark’s Sirius Dog Sled Patrol is based (Reuters) (apnews.com).
  • These moves follow months of diplomatic tension after President Trump’s push to acquire Greenland, leading to a negotiated security framework involving the US, Denmark, and Greenland, under NATO oversight (lemonde.fr).
  • Currently, Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in northwest Greenland is the only active US military facility, hosting approximately 150 personnel and vital space and missile-warning systems (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which locations in Greenland will host new US military bases?
The US plans to reopen a former base at Narsarsuaq and establish a presence at Mestersvig.
Who is involved in the new Greenland military base agreement?
The agreement involves the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.
What is the significance of the new Greenland agreement?
It places Arctic security under NATO oversight rather than just US and Danish control.
When is the Greenland military agreement scheduled to be signed?
The agreement is expected to be signed at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
What prompted renewed US military interest in Greenland?
Months of political pressure from the US, including from President Trump, led to the negotiations.

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