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Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Alector and GSK End Neuroscience Partnership After Drug Trial Failures

Termination of Collaboration and Key Details

July 8 (Reuters) - Alector said on Wednesday that GSK had terminated their neuroscience collaboration agreement covering two experimental antibody drugs after both the drug candidates suffered clinical setbacks.

Background of the Collaboration

The decision follows the failure of a late-stage study of latozinemab in a rare inherited form of frontotemporal dementia last year and the discontinuation of a mid-stage Alzheimer's disease trial of nivisnebart in April.

Details of the Agreement

Here are further details:

2021 Collaboration and License Agreement

• GSK's termination notice relates to the companies' 2021 collaboration and license agreement for the development of monoclonal antibodies latozinemab and nivisnebart.

• As per the terms of the deal announced in 2021, Alector received $700 million upfront from GSK and could have received up to $1.5 billion in further payments tied to drug development-related milestones and royalties.

Impact of Drug Trial Failures

• The failure of latozinemab prompted Alector to cut nearly half its workforce, while the nivisnebart trial was discontinued after an interim analysis showed the study was unlikely to meet its primary goal.

Termination Timeline

• The termination will take effect on January 2 next year, following a 180-day notice period that began when GSK provided written notice on July 6.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK’s 2021 collaboration and license agreement with Alector is ending after failures of latozinemab in a Phase 3 frontotemporal dementia trial (INFRONT‑3) and nivisnebart in a Phase 2 Alzheimer’s study (PROGRESS‑AD) (pienomial.com)
  • Under the collaboration terms, Alector had originally received $700 million upfront and stood to earn up to $1.5 billion in further milestone and royalty payments (us.gsk.com)
  • Alector responded to the drug failures by downsizing—cutting nearly half its workforce after the latozinemab failure—and discontinuing the nivisnebart trial following an interim futility analysis (pienomial.com)
  • The termination notice was issued via written notice on July 6 and will take effect January 2, 2027, after a 180‑day notice period (pienomial.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Alector and GSK end their neuroscience collaboration?
The partnership ended following clinical setbacks for two antibody drugs targeting dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Which drugs were part of the failed collaboration between Alector and GSK?
The drugs latozinemab and nivisnebart were part of the agreement, both suffering clinical trial failures.
When will the termination of the Alector-GSK agreement take effect?
The termination will become effective on January 2 next year, following a 180-day notice period starting July 6.
How did the drug failures affect Alector?
After the failure of latozinemab, Alector cut nearly half of its workforce.
What were the financial terms of the Alector-GSK partnership?
Alector received $700 million upfront with potential for $1.5 billion in milestone and royalty payments.

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