Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a UK CFD Broker

Some 74 FCA-regulated firms hold permission to offer CFDs to UK retail clients, according to a Freedom of Information disclosure published by the regulator in December 2025. The pool they're chasing is small. Investment Trends puts the active retail leveraged trading population at around 167,000 in its UK Leverage Trading Report 2025, which works out at fewer than 2,300 active traders for every licensed provider.
Competition on that scale should hand the advantage to traders, but it also produces a wall of near-identical marketing. Every firm promises tight spreads and an award-winning platform, and from the outside those claims all look the same. So let's work through the criteria that genuinely separate these firms, starting with the box a broker must tick before price even enters the conversation.
Start With FCA Regulation
FCA authorisation is the minimum standard, and there’s no reason to consider a provider without it. Authorised CFD brokers must hold client money in segregated accounts, apply negative balance protection so a retail account can never fall below zero, and respect the retail leverage caps, which run from 30:1 on major currency pairs down to 5:1 on individual shares.
Regulation also brings recourse. Clients of an FCA-authorised firm can escalate disputes to the Financial Ombudsman Service, and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme covers eligible claims up to £85,000 if the firm fails. An offshore broker advertising 500:1 leverage offers none of that, whatever its website says.
The Spread Is Only Part of the Bill
Headline spreads get the attention because they're easy to advertise, but several other charges only show up later on the statement:
Overnight financing, charged for every day a leveraged position stays open past market close
Commission on share CFDs, usually applied per trade on top of the spread
Currency conversion fees whenever an instrument is priced in dollars or euros instead of sterling
Which of these dominates depends on trading style. A day trader who closes everything by the afternoon will care almost exclusively about spreads, while anyone holding positions for weeks will find financing charges outweigh whatever was saved on entry. Judging brokers on the headline number alone will give a misleading picture of what a strategy really costs to run.
MetaTrader, cTrader, TradingView or Something Proprietary?
Platform choice shapes the day-to-day experience more than anything else on this list. MetaTrader 4 and 5 remain the default for forex traders and anyone running automated strategies, largely because of the huge library of expert advisors built for them. cTrader tends to attract manual traders who want depth-of-market data and cleaner order handling, while TradingView integration suits people who live in charts and prefer to execute straight from them.
Proprietary platforms are harder to generalise about, since some are excellent and others are clunky afterthoughts. A demo account costs nothing to open and will reveal more in an afternoon than any sales page.
How Many Markets, and Who Answers When Something Breaks
Instrument counts vary enormously across the UK market. Some brokers provide access to well over ten thousand instruments spanning global shares, indices, currencies and commodities, while others concentrate on a few hundred core markets. Index and forex traders will barely notice the difference, but anyone trading share CFDs will eventually go looking for a company their broker doesn't list.
Customer service is the criterion nobody checks until it's urgent. It rarely appears in broker marketing, yet it decides how bad a bad day gets when a platform freezes mid-trade or a withdrawal stalls. One easy test before funding an account is to send the support team a genuine question and time how long a useful answer takes.
Where the Criteria Pull Together
None of these factors operate in isolation. A rock-bottom spread means little on a platform that lags at the wrong moment, and a ten-thousand-instrument catalogue loses its appeal once conversion fees start eating the margin. That's why the best CFD brokers in the UK tend to score well across several of these measures at once instead of leading on a single headline strength.
James Warwick, founder of Trading Brokers, the leading broker comparison and review site, tells us "Fees deserve far more weight than most beginners ever give them, because costs are the one thing a trader controls from day one. At the same time, a broker can look brilliant on price and still fall short on something that only shows up in practice, like how orders fill when the market moves fast. There's no substitute for first-hand testing. Until you've placed real trades on a platform, you don't truly know how usable it is or how well it executes."
Retail or Professional: Which Account Status Fits
Everything above describes the retail regime. Traders who meet at least two of the FCA’s three tests, which cover portfolio size, trading frequency and industry experience, can apply for elective professional status. That unlocks higher leverage but removes negative balance protection and most of the other retail safeguards.
For the vast majority, staying retail will be the right call. The caps exist because leveraged losses build quickly, and giving up the safety net to trade bigger deserves far more thought than a pop-up application form suggests.
The Maths Favours the Trader Who Tests
Seventy-four licensed firms and roughly 167,000 active traders means brokers need clients far more than any client needs a particular broker. Nobody has to settle for a provider that only performs on one front, because another firm will be offering better terms on it.
The smart move is to shortlist two or three regulated brokers, open demo accounts with each and run the same handful of trades across them. Within a week, execution quality and true costs turn into things measured first-hand rather than claims on a homepage. In a market this crowded, the broker that earns the deposit should be the one that proves itself first.