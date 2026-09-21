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Why Market Depth Is Becoming a Better Liquidity Signal Than Spreads Alone

A narrow bid-ask spread is one of the most familiar signs of a liquid market. It is also an incomplete one. Modern electronic markets can display tight quotes while offering relatively little size at those prices, and visible liquidity can disappear quickly when volatility rises. For traders, asset …

A narrow bid-ask spread is one of the most familiar signs of a liquid market. It is also an incomplete one. Modern electronic markets can display tight quotes while offering relatively little size at those prices, and visible liquidity can disappear quickly when volatility rises. For traders, asset managers and execution teams, market depth is therefore becoming an increasingly important complement to spread-based measures of liquidity.

A tight spread can hide a shallow book

The quoted spread measures the distance between the best displayed bid and offer. It says nothing about how much can actually be traded at those prices. A market may show a one-cent spread but only a small quantity at the top of the order book. A larger order must then move through multiple price levels, creating market impact.

Depth measures how much trading interest exists at or near the current price. It can be observed at the best quote, across several price levels or through the amount of size available within a specified basis-point range. Each measure provides a different view of how much liquidity is available before price changes materially.

The SEC’s market-structure discussion has long distinguished quoted spreads from displayed depth and noted the trade-offs that arise when liquidity is distributed across multiple trading venues.

Fragmentation complicates the picture

In fragmented markets, the visible order book on one venue represents only part of the available liquidity. Orders may be resting on other exchanges, alternative trading systems or non-displayed venues. Smart order routers attempt to locate the best available execution, but the trader still faces a practical problem: displayed depth may not equal executable depth.

The same fragmentation can improve competition and price efficiency while making liquidity harder to interpret. A market may look thin on one venue and deep in aggregate, or deep in aggregate but costly to access because orders must be split across many destinations.

For execution teams, this increases the importance of venue-level data, fill rates, adverse selection, routing behavior and the speed at which liquidity replenishes after trades.

Replenishment can matter as much as displayed size

A static snapshot of the order book can also be misleading. Some markets replenish quickly: displayed size is consumed and new orders appear almost immediately. Others look deep until the first wave of trading removes the available liquidity, after which prices gap.

This makes resilience a useful liquidity concept. Traders can examine how quickly depth returns after a large trade, how spreads behave during volatility and whether displayed orders remain available when prices begin to move. Liquidity that exists only in calm conditions is different from liquidity that persists under stress.

The practical consequence is that market depth should be analyzed over time, not only at one instant. Measures such as average depth, depth volatility and post-trade replenishment can provide a more realistic picture of execution conditions.

Execution quality is becoming more transparent

In 2024 the SEC adopted amendments to Rule 605 execution-quality disclosures to expand reporting and help investors compare execution quality across market centers.

Greater disclosure does not eliminate the complexity of modern routing, but it reinforces an important shift: the quality of a trade cannot be judged only by whether it occurred inside a quoted spread. Size, price improvement, speed, fill probability and market impact all matter.

Institutional orders are particularly sensitive to depth because they are often too large to execute at the best displayed price in a single transaction. Execution algorithms therefore balance urgency against the cost of revealing demand and consuming liquidity too quickly.

Why depth becomes more important during volatility

Liquidity conditions often deteriorate non-linearly. Spreads widen, depth falls and market impact rises at the same time. An order size that is routine in normal conditions can become significant when participants cancel quotes or reduce risk limits.

This is why execution planning increasingly uses scenario-based assumptions rather than average historical spreads. Traders may estimate expected cost at different participation rates, order sizes and volatility levels. They may also compare liquidity across times of day, venues and related instruments.

Depth can be especially relevant around macro announcements, index events, market opens and closes, or company-specific news. In these periods, the headline spread may move more slowly than the true cost of obtaining size.

A broader definition of liquidity

The wider lesson is that liquidity should be treated as multidimensional. Spreads capture immediacy at the top of the book. Depth captures available size. Replenishment captures resilience. Market impact captures the cost of consuming liquidity. Execution statistics show what traders actually receive.

No single measure is sufficient. The best framework depends on the asset, venue, order size and trading objective. A retail order in a highly liquid stock faces a different liquidity problem from an institutional block, a small-cap security or a stressed market.

As electronic markets continue to evolve, market depth is likely to become more prominent not because spreads have stopped mattering, but because tight spreads can create a false sense of comfort. The question traders increasingly need to answer is not simply how close the bid and offer are, but how much liquidity is truly available when they need it.

Key questions

What is market depth?

Market depth is the amount of buy and sell interest available at or near current prices, usually measured across one or more levels of an order book.

Why can a tight spread be misleading?

Because the best bid and offer may contain only small quantities. Larger orders can move through several price levels and experience greater market impact.

What other liquidity measures matter?

Replenishment speed, market impact, fill probability, price improvement, venue fragmentation and how liquidity behaves during volatile periods.

References

• SEC - U.S. Equity Market Structure - Discussion of fragmentation, depth, price discovery and execution quality.

• SEC - Rule 605 amendments - Updated execution-quality disclosure requirements.

• SEC - Market Structure and Algorithmic Trading - Background material on electronic market structure.

• SEC - Regulation NMS - Framework governing key aspects of U.S. equity market structure.

• BIS - Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures - Background on market and liquidity risk in financial market infrastructures.

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