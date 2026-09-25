Why Faster Settlement Changes Trading Liquidity Planning

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A trade can be agreed in seconds, but completing the exchange of securities and cash still requires funding, matching and operational checks. Shortening the standard settlement cycle to one business day reduces the time available for those tasks. For traders, brokers and asset managers, T+1 is there…

A trade can be agreed in seconds, but completing the exchange of securities and cash still requires funding, matching and operational checks. Shortening the standard settlement cycle to one business day reduces the time available for those tasks. For traders, brokers and asset managers, T+1 is therefore a liquidity and operating model question as much as a calendar change.

The US moved most relevant securities transactions to T+1 in May 2024 under the SEC’s final rule. That change shortened the period of exposure between execution and settlement. It also required faster confirmation and allocation. The trade may be unchanged, yet the firm has less time to locate cash, correct settlement instructions or arrange a foreign-exchange conversion before the next business day.

The funding clock starts at execution

A cross-border investor buying a security denominated in another currency may need to sell its home currency and acquire the settlement currency. Time-zone differences and local holidays can leave few overlapping hours for this work. If a portfolio manager waits until the end of the local trading day to transmit allocations, operations teams may miss a useful FX or settlement window. A small delay at the start of the process can become a funding problem the next morning.

The Bank of England’s assessment of shorter settlement identifies time zones, foreign exchange and standardised settlement instructions as practical challenges. It also points to possible reductions in counterparty exposure and margin. The potential benefits depend on a smooth transition: an increase in fails or expensive emergency funding would offset some of the expected gains.

The BIS’s work on FX settlement risk is a reminder that settling the currency leg safely deserves separate attention. Securing FX in time is only one issue; the method by which the currencies settle affects exposure to a counterparty’s failure. Firms should avoid solving a timing problem by taking an unmanaged settlement risk elsewhere.

Trade matching has to happen earlier

A mismatched account identifier, security code or settlement location may once have been corrected on the following day. Under T+1, the same error can run into a cutoff. Automation helps where instructions are standard, but it can also transmit bad data faster if records are inconsistent. Firms need clear ownership of exceptions: who receives an alert, who can correct the instruction and who decides whether a transaction requires alternative funding.

The SEC’s examination risk alert on T+1 addresses the policies and procedures relevant to the compressed timeline. The lesson extends beyond one jurisdiction. Faster settlement works when the trading, investment, custody and treasury functions share timely data. A technology upgrade confined to the back office may leave the original source of a late or incorrect allocation untouched.

Industry experience after the US transition offers a practical reference, though it does not guarantee identical outcomes elsewhere. The DTCC, SIFMA and ICI after-action report discusses implementation and lessons from the move. For individual firms, the relevant test is not whether the market as a whole settled successfully; it is whether their own exception rates, borrowing needs and funding costs improved.

Europe adds a coordination challenge

European authorities have been preparing a move to T+1, which would require firms active across markets to align processes and calendars. ESMA’s 2026 statement on T+1 preparations provides a current supervisory reference. Cross-border groups should verify the applicable implementation date and technical milestones rather than assume that procedures built for US securities can simply be copied to European markets.

Securities lending and corporate actions also affect the available supply of a security. A seller may need to recall shares from a lending programme sooner, while a custodian may need accurate information about entitlements at an earlier point. These links require coordination among portfolio managers, lenders, custodians and brokers. Each participant may meet its own internal deadline while the combined chain still misses settlement.

Build a liquidity plan around exceptions

Treasury teams can estimate the cash required under normal flows and stressed conditions, including simultaneous purchases, delayed sales proceeds and late FX. They can identify committed sources of cash and define when a portfolio should avoid relying on unsettled proceeds. A shorter cycle may reduce the aggregate duration of counterparty exposure, but it can increase the importance of having immediately available funds at a particular time of day.

The move is not an argument for permanently holding excess idle cash. It is an argument for measuring where cash needs to be, by when, and at what cost if a trade cannot settle as planned. Firms should monitor matched-trade rates, late allocations, settlement fails and the use of emergency financing. Those measures show whether process changes have delivered the promised efficiency.

The weekend is a practical constraint

One business day is not always a full day of usable processing. A Friday trade normally settles after the weekend, but the sequence can still be affected by local holidays and different market hours. Where the trade and the funding currency sit in different regions, an operational team may have only a short overlap to fix an exception. A calendar control should identify these combinations in advance rather than treat every T+1 trade alike.

Market participants also need clear cutoffs for allocations and affirmations. An asset manager may believe it has met an internal deadline while its custodian receives the instruction too late for a local market. Publishing a common timetable and monitoring missed cutoffs by root cause helps identify where action is needed. Exception queues should distinguish trades lacking securities, cash, FX or correct reference data because each problem requires a different owner.

Collateral may move sooner

Central counterparties and brokers set margin requirements to manage counterparty exposure. A shorter outstanding trade period may lower some margin needs, but the actual effect depends on a portfolio and a clearing arrangement. Firms should avoid converting an estimated industry benefit directly into their own liquidity forecast. They need to observe how margin calls, intraday movements and client balances respond after implementation.

Securities lending adds another moving part. A lender that wants to sell a loaned security may need a timely recall, while a borrower must source replacement securities. A recall that was adequate under a longer cycle may need earlier initiation or different inventory arrangements. The economic cost could appear in borrowing rates, reduced lending revenue or a greater buffer of available securities. These effects vary by asset and market.

Use data to separate transition from steady state

A temporary increase in project spending does not establish that faster settlement is permanently more expensive. Equally, a successful launch week does not prove that the process is robust during a period of high market volatility. Firms should establish baseline measures before transition and compare them with results across different volumes, currencies and market conditions afterward.

Useful measures include the share of trades allocated and affirmed on time, the age and type of unresolved exceptions, the value of settlement fails and the direct cost of borrowing cash or securities. Segmenting by market and client is more informative than one group-wide average. If a small set of counterparties accounts for repeated failures, operational engagement with those counterparties may deliver more than another internal system upgrade.

The cross-border operating model

An investment firm that trades in several settlement regimes may need distinct processes for each market. The timing of sales proceeds from one security and purchases in another can create an unexpected cash gap. A portfolio manager should see whether a proposed trade relies on unsettled funds, and treasury should understand which currency must be available on the settlement date.

T+1 asks trading and post-trade teams to plan together earlier. Where systems capture instructions at execution, automate matching and escalate genuine exceptions promptly, shorter settlement can reduce exposure without making funding brittle. Where the process depends on end-of-day manual repair, the same calendar change exposes the weakness. That is why readiness should be measured in completed trade journeys rather than a percentage of software tasks finished.

Faster settlement can make markets safer and release resources tied up in exposure. It can also reveal weak data, fragile handoffs and unplanned funding assumptions. The trading firms that benefit most will be those that treat T+1 as a joined-up decision about execution, operations, FX and liquidity rather than merely a new date on the confirmation.

Sources

SEC’s final rule

Bank of England’s assessment of shorter settlement

BIS’s work on FX settlement risk

SEC’s examination risk alert on T+1

DTCC, SIFMA and ICI after-action report

ESMA’s 2026 statement on T+1 preparations

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