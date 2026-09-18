TetherMax Introduces Cashback Rate Guarantee Across Supported Crypto Exchanges

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According to TetherMax, the platform has processed more than $323 million in cumulative cashback for more than 127,000 registered users as of August 2026.

According to TetherMax, the platform has processed more than $323 million in cumulative cashback for more than 127,000 registered users as of August 2026.

SINGAPORE, September 18, 2026 — TetherMax, a global crypto trading fee cashback platform, today launched its Highest Cashback Rate Guarantee alongside a refreshed brand and website, giving traders on Binance, Bybit, OKX, Bitget and Gate real-time visibility into cashback data and payout activity. The guarantee is designed to ensure eligible users receive the highest qualifying cashback rate compared with other cashback services, KOLs and influencers, addressing a longstanding industry challenge where traders have often had limited visibility into how advertised cashback rates translate into actual payouts.

Under the message “Enjoy the highest cashback. Guaranteed,” TetherMax is giving users greater visibility into how trading fee cashback is generated and paid by displaying key platform data and real-time payout activity directly on its website.

The platform has surpassed 127,000 registered users, while cumulative cashback processed through TetherMax has exceeded $323 million.

TetherMax also displays a live payout feed showing masked user IDs, exchanges, cashback amounts, withdrawal times and transaction status. The feature allows users to see cashback activity as it is processed rather than relying solely on advertised rates or promotional claims.

“Trading fee cashback has traditionally been difficult for users to verify beyond the rate being advertised,” said a TetherMax spokesperson. “By making payout activity and platform data visible, we want users to be able to see how cashback works and make more informed comparisons between available services.”

Highest Cashback Rate Guarantee

TetherMax introduced the Highest Cashback Rate Guarantee to give traders greater confidence when comparing crypto cashback services, KOLs and influencer referral offers.

Under the program, TetherMax guarantees the highest eligible cashback rate available, subject to applicable program terms and conditions.

TetherMax also publishes exchange-specific cashback rates and conditions, allowing users to compare available benefits before choosing where to trade. Current cashback rates include up to 77% on Bitget, 64% on Bybit and 65% on OKX. Rates vary by exchange, account eligibility, trading activity and promotional terms, and are subject to change.

Official Exchange Partnerships and Automated Cashback

TetherMax says it works with a range of cryptocurrency exchanges through partnership and API-based arrangements, including Bitget, Bybit, OKX, WOO X Pro and other supported platforms

Unlike conventional referral links, where a portion of trading-fee commissions typically goes to the referring creator or affiliate, TetherMax returns a portion of eligible commissions directly to traders as cashback. Through its work with exchange API teams, TetherMax automates much of the cashback process, reducing reliance on manual payout processing. Eligible users can receive up to 90% trading fee cashback through selected programs.

Trading Events Expand Benefits Beyond Fee Cashback

Alongside its core cashback service, TetherMax is expanding its user benefits through exchange-specific trading events, referral campaigns and reward programs.

The platform is currently running several major campaigns, including events for WOO X Pro and Binance users.

Through the WOO X Pro Invite Event, eligible participants can earn entries by completing activities such as account linking, trading and friend referrals, with rewards of up to 50,000 USDT available under the campaign.

A separate WOO X Pro Trading Volume Event rewards eligible participants with one event ticket for every 1 million USDT in cumulative trading volume generated through linked accounts. Participants can continue accumulating tickets as their eligible trading volume increases, with a top reward of 100,000 USDT.

TetherMax is also running the TetherMax × Binance Global League, where eligible participants compete based on points generated through qualifying cashback activity. The current Global League features a 5,000 USDT prize pool.

Additional trading campaigns are regularly offered across partner exchanges, including Bybit, Bitget and OKX, with event structures based on factors such as trading volume, return on investment and profit and loss.

These programs are designed to provide additional benefits alongside trading fee cashback for active users of supported exchanges.

Building a More Transparent Cashback Platform

TetherMax has operated its trading fee cashback service for more than four years, focusing on returning a portion of eligible trading fees to users while making cashback conditions easier to understand and compare.

As part of its latest brand update, the company has redesigned its main website and service pages and introduced new content explaining how trading fee cashback works.

The platform also provides 24/7 customer support and displays live cashback activity so users can follow recent payout transactions directly through the website.

Beyond cryptocurrency trading fee cashback, TetherMax is expanding its cashback model into the FX brokerage market, broadening the range of trading platforms and markets that may be supported through its services.

The company is also developing its international presence through creators and affiliates across markets including Southeast Asia and other regions as it seeks to introduce its cashback model to a wider global trading audience.

“Our goal is to make trading fee cashback easier to understand and easier to verify,” the TetherMax spokesperson said. “Transparency should not stop at showing a percentage. Users should be able to understand where their cashback comes from, how it is calculated and how it is paid.”

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all users. Cashback, rewards and promotional benefits do not reduce the underlying risks associated with digital-asset trading. Eligibility, rates and campaign terms vary by platform and jurisdiction.

About TetherMax

TetherMax is a global crypto trading fee cashback platform that returns a portion of eligible trading fees to users on supported exchanges. TetherMax is an independent platform and is not affiliated with Tether Limited or the issuer of USDT. With more than four years of operating experience, TetherMax partners with leading exchanges including Binance, Bybit, Bitget, OKX, Gate and WOO X Pro, tracking eligible activity and calculating cashback based on each exchange’s conditions.

Beyond crypto, TetherMax is expanding into the FX brokerage cashback market

For more information, visit tethermax.io.

Company name: JOO HOLDINGS LTD.

Contact Person: Roro

Contact Person title: Marketing PM

Contect : roro.bonita9696@gmail.com

City, Country: British Virgin Islands

Company Website: https://tethermax.io

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