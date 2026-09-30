How Exchange Outages Test Market Liquidity and Price Discovery

A trading venue outage is more than a technical incident for its operator. Orders can be cancelled or left uncertain, market makers may lose a reference price and traders may shift activity to other venues. Even if another route remains open, participants need to know which prices and order statuses…

When the main price source stops

A trading venue outage is more than a technical incident for its operator. Orders can be cancelled or left uncertain, market makers may lose a reference price and traders may shift activity to other venues. Even if another route remains open, participants need to know which prices and order statuses are reliable.

The IOSCO final report on market outages examines disruption from a market-wide resilience perspective and sets out practices for trading venues. It notes particular difficulties when a primary listing venue is affected. The impact varies by market structure and by the time of day.

The key question during an outage is not simply whether trading is possible somewhere. It is whether investors can form prices and execute in an orderly way with clear information about what has happened.

Liquidity may move, but it does not automatically replace itself

In a fragmented market, another venue may remain operational. It may not have the same depth, participants or auction mechanisms. Market makers can reduce quotes when the primary reference market is unavailable, especially if they are unsure when trading will resume.

The ESMA opinion on market outages stresses the importance of an outage plan and timely communication to members, participants and the public. Information about the affected instruments, order status and expected next update reduces avoidable uncertainty.

A trader should avoid assuming that a quoted price on an alternative venue represents normal conditions. Spreads may widen and the quantity available at the best price may fall. Urgent orders may face a materially different execution environment.

The closing auction is a special case

An outage near the close can affect a price used by index funds, derivatives and valuations. If the primary venue normally runs the closing auction, participants need to know whether it will resume, use a contingency process or leave a different official reference price.

The operational effect can reach beyond shares traded on that venue. Portfolio managers and brokers may have benchmark instructions tied to the close, while funds need prices for net asset values. A late, ambiguous decision can force market participants to hold orders or trade under unfamiliar conditions.

A clear contingency plan should therefore cover decision times, official communications and how orders are handled. It should be rehearsed before an incident, with attention to the institutions that rely on the closing price.

A venue’s resilience obligations

The MiFID II Article 48 provisions presented by ESMA address systems resilience, capacity, testing and continuity for regulated markets within the European framework. The ESMA question and answer on outage communication deals with health status information under the relevant rules. These requirements have a defined legal scope; other jurisdictions use their own arrangements.

Resilience includes prevention and recovery, but also a decision about whether orderly trading should be paused. A rapid restart can cause further confusion if orders and market data have not been reconciled. Participants need a dependable account of what trades occurred before the interruption.

Testing should include dependencies beyond the matching engine: connectivity, market data distribution, order gateways, reference data and communication channels. A technically functioning system can still be unusable if participants lack a reliable view of order state.

The responsibilities of trading firms

Brokers and algorithmic traders should know how their systems react to stale prices, rejected orders and a sudden resumption. The MiFID II Article 17 provisions presented by ESMA require relevant algorithmic trading firms to maintain continuity arrangements and testing within their legal scope.

A firm may need to stop an algorithm that assumes a functioning reference venue. It should verify whether an order was filled, cancelled or remains live before submitting a replacement. Duplicate orders after a restart can create avoidable exposure.

Clients need concise updates when an order cannot be handled as instructed. Communication should distinguish a venue outage from an internal system problem and state what the firm has actually confirmed.

Learning from the interruption

Post-incident review should ask how long price formation was impaired, how liquidity shifted, whether communications were timely and whether alternative venues absorbed orders without severe dislocation. A count of outage minutes alone misses the economic effect.

There will never be a guarantee of uninterrupted trading. The aim is to limit uncertainty and preserve fair, orderly markets when technology fails. An effective plan defines how to stop, communicate, reconcile and resume.

For investors, the lesson is practical: an order placed during an outage or restart may face different liquidity and price formation from an ordinary trading session. For market operators, trust depends as much on clear recovery as on uptime.

The order state problem

During a disruption, a trader may not know whether an order was accepted, executed or cancelled. Sending the same order again can produce an unintended duplicate position if the first one completed just before the outage. Firms need a reconciliation procedure based on confirmed messages, not assumptions from a frozen screen.

The problem extends to market data. An old quote may still appear on a terminal even though it is no longer executable. Systems should detect stale feeds and avoid treating them as current prices for automated orders or risk limits.

The venue’s public update is important, but a broker also needs its own view of client orders. Where that view is incomplete, it should communicate the uncertainty and avoid promising an execution outcome it has not verified.

Why a restart can be risky

When trading resumes, investors may have accumulated orders and new information during the pause. An immediate return to continuous matching can produce sharp price moves if liquidity is thin. Some venues may use auctions or other procedures to concentrate interest and establish a reference price.

A restart plan must address which earlier orders survive, whether new orders can be entered before the open and how participants receive accurate notices. Different markets and instruments use different procedures. The rules must be clear before the event and confirmed during it.

Traders should review their algorithms for the resumption. A strategy calibrated to normal spreads and volume may react badly to a temporary burst of activity. Human oversight may be appropriate until prices and order books stabilise.

Cross-venue coordination

When a primary venue closes, other venues may continue trading the same instrument or related derivatives. That can preserve some access, but it also raises questions about reference prices, market-wide halts and the treatment of orders linked to the primary market.

Coordination among venues, regulators, clearing systems and data providers becomes more important when one official price is used by many products. A fragmented response can leave participants with inconsistent views of whether trading is orderly.

The aim is not necessarily to stop every market whenever one venue has a problem. It is to have agreed criteria for when continued trading remains fair and when a coordinated pause protects price discovery.

What firms should test

An outage exercise can simulate a stale price feed, uncertain order acknowledgements and a restart near the closing auction. The firm should see whether it can identify its open exposure, stop inappropriate automated trading and communicate accurately with clients.

Tests should include the people and channels used in a real event. A contingency plan stored inside the unavailable system will be of little help. Staff need accessible procedures and a clear route to the venue’s authoritative updates.

The quality of the response can be measured by time to identify the incident, accuracy of order reconciliation, the speed of client communication and the number of avoidable errors after resumption. Such measures make resilience more concrete than an uptime target alone.

References

IOSCO final report on market outages

ESMA opinion on market outages

MiFID II Article 48 provisions presented by ESMA

ESMA question and answer on outage communication

MiFID II Article 17 provisions presented by ESMA

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