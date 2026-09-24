How Saphyre Is Applying Pre-Trade Readiness to Securities Lending

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For years, securities lending desks have tolerated a level of operational drag that would be unthinkable in other corners of financial markets. Onboarding delays, mismatched standing settlement instructions, last-minute legal amendments, and post-trade clean-ups have long been treated as the cost of…

For years, securities lending desks have tolerated a level of operational drag that would be unthinkable in other corners of financial markets. Onboarding delays, mismatched standing settlement instructions, last-minute legal amendments, and post-trade clean-ups have long been treated as the cost of doing business, an unavoidable friction in a market built on speed.

Now Saphyre is making the case that this friction is no longer inevitable.

Saphyre, a pre- through post-trade technology platform used by a range of global financial institutions, has spent nearly a decade removing that friction from trading onboarding and fund launches. Now the company is extending the same model to securities finance, with a simple proposition: many settlement failures and operational delays can be materially reduced if the industry shifts its focus from post-trade remediation to pre-trade readiness. It is a proposition aimed squarely at lenders, borrowers, custodians, and brokers under pressure from compressed spreads and tighter settlement deadlines.

An Industry Long Stuck in Operational Gridlock

Operational complexity has always been part of securities lending, but the intensity has grown as market structure, collateral practices, and regulatory demands have evolved.

Onboarding a new lending counterparty, a process that can stretch across weeks or even months at major institutions, requires negotiating master agreements such as the MSLA or GMSLA, verifying disclosure requirements, collecting tax documentation and static data, and matching settlement instructions across multiple platforms. Each step introduces room for error. And in a market where trades turn quickly and margins are thin, even small errors can destabilize profitability.

Nowhere is that friction more visible than in the Agency Lending Disclosure (ALD) process. Agent lenders must disclose their underlying principals to borrowers, borrowers must complete credit approvals against each of those principals, and loan-level data must reconcile daily across every relationship. Every time a new fund joins a lending program, the cycle starts again, often over email and spreadsheets. It is exactly the kind of repetitive, multiparty data problem that pre-trade readiness was built to solve.

In its 2021 CSDR settlement discipline survey, DTCC found that incorrect or missing SSIs ranked among the top two reasons trades fail to settle, and AFME's October 2023 report, "Improving the Settlement Efficiency Landscape in Europe," identified data quality issues as a principal driver of settlement fails. Those failures carry costs: manual investigations, failed-trade fees, delayed collateral flows, and lost time-to-market. Securities lending desks have learned to absorb that inefficiency, often at the expense of balance-sheet deployment and client responsiveness.

A Pre-Trade Alternative

Saphyre argues that the industry has traditionally applied automation in the wrong place. Most investment in recent years has gone to exception management, reconciliation systems, and other post-trade tools designed to correct errors after trades are executed.

The company’s technology, built on a patented framework that remembers documents and data points across the life of a trading relationship, instead focuses on helping both sides of a lending transaction begin with the same validated data. The platform digitizes onboarding documents, synchronizes SSIs, and maps operational data across counterparties before the first loan is booked.

The result is a Ready-To-Lend status, an extension of the Ready-To-Trade standard Saphyre set in trading onboarding, that reduces the need for downstream firefighting. For institutions accustomed to relying on email chains, faxes, and spreadsheets, the shift is meaningful. Saphyre says some clients have reduced onboarding timelines by more than half.

Network Effects in a Fragmented Market

What differentiates Saphyre from a typical workflow automation tool is its shared-network architecture. Once a counterparty’s data has been validated and uploaded, it can be reused for future transactions, fund launches, and account openings with other permissioned institutions across the network. Saphyre does not require firms to abandon existing systems or vendors. It interoperates with them, and is designed to help maintain data consistency and integrity across the flow of data.

The company argues that the network can become more useful as participation expands. A change to a tax form, SSI, or legal parameter is instantly propagated to all permissioned parties, reducing the risk of version discrepancies that typically surface days or weeks after the fact.

For securities lenders and borrowers operating across multiple custodians and jurisdictions, the appeal is obvious: fewer blind spots and fewer surprises.

Bridging the Front-to-Back Divide

Securities lending operations are historically siloed: the front office focuses on trade opportunities, the middle office validates them, and the back office settles them. But the speed of today’s market is shrinking the margin for misalignment. Under T+1, the entire recall cycle: sale notification, recall issuance, and return of shares — must complete within a single day, and a late sell notification can turn a routine recall into a settlement fail.

Saphyre’s model pushes verified operational data upstream. Trading desks see whether a counterparty is fully ready before allocating balance sheet; the middle office gains transparency into data lineage; and the back-office benefits from cleaner instructions at the point of settlement.

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre, says the company sees pre-trade readiness as a way to reduce operational uncertainty before execution.

Compliance Pressures Accelerate Demand

With regulators increasing enforcement around settlement efficiency and operational resilience, the economics of inaction are shifting. Europe’s CSDR regime carries direct cash penalties for settlement failures, and North America’s 2024 move to T+1 exposed gaps in data synchronization across global trading relationships. With the UK, EU, and Switzerland scheduled to follow in October 2027, those gaps are about to be tested in every major lending market.

Saphyre’s platform logs document versions and data changes, providing an audit trail that compliance teams can monitor in real time. For some lenders, these compliance controls are proving as compelling as the operational benefits gains.

A Changing View of Operations

Large institutions have traditionally viewed operations as a cost center. But as competitive dynamics shift, securities lending desks are beginning to treat operational readiness as a revenue lever.

Faster onboarding expands the pool of available counterparties. Fewer exceptions reduce balance-sheet bottlenecks. Clean data lowers the probability of intraday issues that can force trading desks to unwind positions or delay activity.

In a business measured in basis points, removing operational friction may be one of the last untapped sources of performance.

A Market Searching for What’s Next

Saphyre has accumulated a portfolio of more than 100 patent assets and a growing roster of global institutional customers, seeking a larger role in securities-lending infrastructure as securities lending becomes more data-driven. As settlement windows shrink further and digital assets begin to enter lending collateral pools, industry complexity is likely to rise, not fall.

In that environment, the firms that compete effectively may be those that eliminate friction before the first trade is ever executed.

The broader direction suggests that pre-trade data readiness is likely to become more important as settlement cycles shorten.

Footnotes:

DTCC, “Understanding the Impact of the Settlement Discipline Regime — 2021 CSDR Survey,” 2021. https://www.dtcc.com/csdr/dist/downloads/26107_CSDR_Op_Impact-Survey%20Report.pdf

AFME, “Improving the Settlement Efficiency Landscape in Europe,” October 2023. https://www.afme.eu/publications/reports/details/improving-the-settlement-efficiency-landscape-in-europe

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