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Why a Quoted Spread Does Not Tell the Whole Trading Cost

A screen displays a bid and an ask. A trader submits an order, but the final execution can occur at a different price. The displayed quote may change, there may be insufficient depth at the first price, or the order may be routed and filled over several venues. The difference matters most when marke…

The price on screen is a starting point

A screen displays a bid and an ask. A trader submits an order, but the final execution can occur at a different price. The displayed quote may change, there may be insufficient depth at the first price, or the order may be routed and filled over several venues. The difference matters most when markets move quickly or the intended trade is large relative to available liquidity.

The SEC investor explanation of order execution notes that the market price can change before an order reaches its destination. Its guide to order types distinguishes market orders, which prioritise execution, from limit orders, which set a price condition but may not fill.

A quoted spread is useful, but it is a snapshot. The full cost of a trade includes the actual price relative to a relevant benchmark, commissions and fees, and potentially the effect the order itself has on the market.

How slippage appears

Suppose a buy order is placed when an instrument is offered at 100. The first portion fills at 100, but additional shares are available only at 100.10 and 100.20. The average fill exceeds the initial displayed ask. That difference can reflect order size and market depth even if the broker follows an appropriate execution process.

Slippage can also arise between the decision and the order, or between order receipt and execution. These are different intervals and should not be combined without care. A benchmark chosen after the event can make execution look better or worse than a benchmark specified before trading.

The SEC’s 2024 amendments to Rule 605 disclosures expanded execution-quality information, including measures related to effective versus quoted spreads and size improvement. The SEC’s current Rule 605 staff FAQ addresses calculation details. These US disclosures are useful context, but their scope is specific to covered orders and securities.

The trade-off between price and certainty

A limit order can cap the price paid for a purchase or set a minimum sale price, but it can remain unfilled. A market order is more likely to execute promptly, but the price can move. Neither is universally superior. The choice depends on urgency, volatility, liquidity and the consequences of missing the trade.

Orders can be split to reduce market impact, although slower execution exposes the trader to price movements while the rest waits. In a thin market, even a modest order may move the quote. During a volatile announcement, displayed prices may not represent the liquidity that will remain when the order arrives.

Trading cost analysis should therefore distinguish a poor execution decision from an adverse market move that no reasonable route could avoid. The comparison set must match the instrument, size, time and order characteristics.

Best execution is a process

The FINRA discussion of best execution describes a duty of reasonable diligence and regular review of execution quality across market centres for applicable US broker-dealers. MiFID II Article 27 as presented by ESMA sets out a European best-execution framework with its own scope and factors. Rules vary by venue, product and client classification; an article about execution should not imply that one regime governs all trades.

A sound review looks at prices, speed, likelihood of execution, order size and total costs under the relevant rules. It examines outcomes across comparable orders, not merely one unusually good or bad fill. Different order types and market conditions can make aggregate averages misleading.

The trader’s role remains important. Providing clear instructions about urgency and price limits helps the executing firm manage the trade. A strategy that demands immediate completion may incur a larger cost than one that can wait, even when both are executed competently.

What a useful post-trade review shows

A post-trade report can compare the achieved average price with the quote at order arrival, the decision price and a volume-weighted benchmark. Each answers a different question. It should also record partial fills, cancellations and orders that did not execute, because excluding those outcomes can flatter an apparently low-cost strategy.

The limitations should be stated. Quotes can be fleeting, benchmarks can be noisy and a trader may deliberately accept a higher cost for certainty. A single number cannot capture every trade-off.

This is general market information, not a recommendation to use a particular order type or venue. The broader point is that the visible spread describes one moment in the market; the economic result is determined by what happened to the entire order.

The benchmark changes the answer

A trader may compare a fill with the mid-quote when the order reached the broker, with the price when the investment decision was made, or with a volume-weighted market price over the execution period. These comparisons measure different parts of the process. A fill can look favourable against one benchmark and expensive against another without any arithmetic error.

The decision price captures delay before the order was sent; the arrival price focuses more closely on handling after submission. A longer-period benchmark can help assess an execution strategy that deliberately trades over time. None alone establishes whether a firm fulfilled its duties.

The relevant clock and market data should be recorded before performance is reviewed. Otherwise a firm can select the comparison that flatters the outcome. A robust process documents intended urgency, price constraints and the reason for unusual trades.

Depth, size and partial fills

A narrow spread can coexist with very little available quantity at the best quote. A large market order may consume that quantity and continue to the next price levels. For a limit order, the portion that fills may show an attractive price while the unfilled portion creates an opportunity cost if the market moves away.

Execution reports that show only filled orders can therefore be biased. They should include fill rates and the size of unexecuted orders where appropriate. Orders placed in liquid hours also should not be compared uncritically with those submitted during a market disruption.

Transaction fees are another piece of the total. A venue with a better displayed price may have different explicit fees or rebates. The best overall result depends on the relevant rules and the actual circumstances of the order.

An operational control, not a promise

Trading desks can monitor outliers: orders with unusually high effective costs, repeated delays or a large gap between expected and realised size. They can investigate data errors, venue routing, algorithm settings and trader instructions. Findings should change the process when a recurring issue is found.

No policy can guarantee the best possible price for every trade after the event. Markets move, liquidity disappears and reasonable decisions can have poor outcomes. A credible review evaluates diligence, comparable alternatives and consistency over many orders.

For end investors, costs accumulate even when each individual difference appears small. Understanding execution quality helps make the economic effect visible, while recognising that avoiding every basis point of slippage may require accepting a greater risk that a trade never happens.

An illustrative cost comparison

Suppose a trader intends to buy 10,000 shares when the displayed bid is 49.98 and the ask is 50.02. The quoted spread is four cents. If the order fills at an average of 50.07, the difference from the initial ask is five cents per share, before commissions. That extra amount may reflect movement, thin depth or execution choices.

A second order at another time might fill inside the quoted spread. The comparison should account for size and market conditions. A broker’s average price improvement on small, liquid orders cannot simply be applied to a much larger order in a volatile instrument.

The example also shows why the last traded price is often a poor benchmark. It may have occurred before the decision or represented a tiny quantity. The relevant question is what liquidity was realistically available when the order could have traded.

Market impact versus delay

Trading quickly can move prices against a large order. Trading slowly may reduce immediate impact but exposes the remainder to news and market drift. An execution strategy chooses a point between those risks. Its quality cannot be judged without knowing the trader’s mandate.

An order split across venues can receive different prices and fees. The average should reflect the entire executed quantity. If only the best fill is highlighted, the report obscures the actual economic cost. Partial and cancelled orders should also be visible in a review of the strategy.

A desk can learn from repeated patterns: a venue with slow fills, an algorithm that performs poorly when depth is thin or a process that submits orders after the most liquid period. Those are actionable findings; one adverse fill alone is not.

Why transparency matters

Better execution data can help institutions and customers compare outcomes, but the statistics need interpretation. A market centre handling difficult orders may appear worse than one receiving easy orders. Meaningful comparisons group trades by instrument, size, order type and market conditions.

Regulatory reporting can improve the baseline of available information. It does not replace a firm’s own review of its clients’ orders, nor can it guarantee that every trade receives the theoretically best price. The market may change between observation and execution.

The practical discipline is to specify the objective before trading, record the conditions and evaluate the full result afterward. That gives the quoted spread its proper role as one input to a wider cost assessment.

References

SEC investor explanation of order execution

guide to order types

SEC’s 2024 amendments to Rule 605 disclosures

SEC’s current Rule 605 staff FAQ

FINRA discussion of best execution

MiFID II Article 27 as presented by ESMAThe cost of a trade depends on the executed price, available depth, timing and fees as well as the spread displayed before the order.

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