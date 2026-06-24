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Italy's TIM files complaint against KKR-backed grid operator over tariffs, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's TIM files complaint against KKR-backed grid operator over tariffs, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Telecom Italia files complaint against KKR-backed FiberCop over network tariffs

Telecom Italia's Legal Dispute with FiberCop

By Elvira Pollina

Background of the Complaint

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has filed a complaint with a Milan court against new landline grid tariffs set by KKR-backed FiberCop which bought TIM's telecoms network in 2024, two sources said.

The dispute centres around the terms governing TIM's access to the fixed-line network assets it sold to a KKR-led consortium as part of a broader restructuring aimed at slashing TIM's debt by €14 billion.

Details of the Court Proceedings

The court complaint was filed under a fast-track procedure, with a first hearing on the case scheduled for early July, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the matter is not public.

A third person said that the new tariff scheme entails dozens of millions of euros each year in additional costs for TIM, which now pays to use the grid it once owned.

Responses from TIM and FiberCop

TIM declined to comment. FiberCop said in a statement to Reuters that it will file its defence within the court-set deadlines, maintaining that its conduct was fully appropriate and that TIM’s action is unfounded.

Ownership Structure of FiberCop

FiberCop, which operates Italy's main telecommunications landline network, is 37.5% owned by U.S. investment firm KKR, with the Italian Treasury holding a 16% stake.

Network Sale and Tariff Agreement

NETWORK SALE

As part of the 2024 network sale, TIM and FiberCop signed a long-term contract governing TIM’s access to FiberCop’s landline assets, under which TIM buys capacity to sell to end customers, with annual payments of around €2 billion.

In its complaint, TIM asked the court to make FiberCop follow the scheme of tariffs set in the agreement, the people said, without adding further details.

Regulatory Changes and Pricing Framework

FiberCop revised its pricing framework after Italy’s telecoms watchdog AGCOM, in a March 16 resolution, classified it as a wholesale-only operator and set out lighter regulatory obligations.

The AGCOM ruling removes previous cost-oriented price controls across most of Italy, replacing them with a fair and reasonable pricing assessment, allowing FiberCop greater flexibility in setting tariffs.

FiberCop said TIM’s legal challenge does not suspend AGCOM's ongoing tariff review nor impose pricing conditions, which fall under the authority’s remit.

Implementation Timeline for New Tariffs

The new pricing is expected to come into force from September 16, 2026, following a six-month transition period, with existing regulated prices remaining in place until then.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Gavin Jones, Valentina Za and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • TIM is challenging FiberCop’s newly set tariffs for access to the fixed‑line network it sold to the KKR‑backed operator in 2024, citing significant additional annual costs.
  • The legal action, filed via a fast‑track court procedure, will see its first hearing in early July 2026, indicating accelerated judicial scrutiny.
  • This dispute follows earlier regulatory developments—including the February 2026 closure of the Italian competition authority’s probe into their Master Service Agreement after binding concessions by both parties on exclusivity, migration autonomy, and discounts—to ease competitive concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did TIM file a complaint against FiberCop?
TIM filed a complaint against FiberCop over new grid tariffs, claiming the terms for accessing the fixed-line network it sold incur significant extra costs.
Who owns FiberCop and what role does KKR play?
FiberCop is Italy's main landline network operator, 37.5% owned by U.S. investment firm KKR and 16% by the Italian Treasury.
What is the potential financial impact on TIM from the new tariffs?
The new tariff scheme may cost TIM dozens of millions of euros each year in additional payments to use the grid it once owned.
When is the first court hearing regarding TIM's complaint scheduled?
The first hearing is scheduled for early July under a fast-track legal procedure.
Why did TIM sell its telecoms network to FiberCop?
TIM sold its network to a KKR-led consortium as part of restructuring efforts to reduce its debt by 14 billion euros.

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