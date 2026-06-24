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Cricket-England captain Stokes says focus only on winning series after tumultuous two weeks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Cricket-England captain Stokes says focus only on winning series after tumultuous two weeks

Stokes Returns as England Captain Amid Controversy

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - England's returning captain Ben Stokes said his focus is solely on winning the series-deciding test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge after a tumultuous fortnight in which he was left out after he and bowler Gus Atkinson broke a team curfew.

Stokes was cleared to resume in his role on Sunday following investigations by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Cricket Regulator into an incident in a nightclub on June 8 after England beat New Zealand at Lord's to go 1-0 ahead.

In his absence England suffered a heavy defeat at The Oval with batsman and former skipper Joe Root as stand-in captain.

Stokes Addresses the Media

Addressing the media ahead of the third test, Stokes said he was concentrating on securing a series win, and played down any cooling of his relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum.

"There's been a lot going on, there's no hiding away from that," Stokes, who took over from Root as captain in 2022, said.

"This has been something that has happened and has obviously taken a lot of attention away from the series. But I want to make sure that my focus is where it needs to be.

"I'm here as captain of this team and all I'm trying to do is get a team focused on winning the series this week."

Apology to Team and Impact of Investigation

Stokes said he had apologised to his team mates for the distractions the investigation had caused.

"You need to be big enough and man enough to take that upon your shoulders, and look everyone who it has affected in the eye and apologise the way you need to apologise," he said.

"That is something that I did. It affects more than just myself. It affects a lot of people. It affected Joe Root, the squad, the people outside the playing environment. It no doubt had an effect on lads who were making their debut."

ECB Findings and Written Warnings

Stokes and Atkinson were both given written warnings over their conduct after being found to have breached 'contractual obligations' although both were found blameless in a nightclub incident involving a Saracens rugby player.

Relationship with Head Coach Brendon McCullum

Much has been made of Stokes's relationship with McCullum. The pair have been responsible for England's attacking so-called "Bazball" style since 2022, although results have deteriorated with England losing six of their last eight tests.

"There's been a big misconception around this with me and Brendon," Stokes said, denying suggestions they had drifted apart. "Obviously we have a professional relationship in terms of Brendon being head coach and me being captain, but then away from that we genuinely are very good mates.

"We've built a rapport and a relationship and we've been through some testing times, we've been through some great times and do we agree on everything? Absolutely not. Do we have discussions around things? Absolutely.

"Not agreeing on everything shouldn't be seen as a divide between Brendon and me."

Support for Joe Root and Looking Ahead

Stokes also expressed sympathy for Root after some of his tactics were criticised in the 253-run loss in the second test.

"To see him stand up and take that responsibility on last week, showed a lot about his character," Stokes said.

"For me as his friend, it was hard to see the reaction that he got and for me that's something that hurt."

Focus on the Deciding Test

Stokes, along with the also-recalled Atkinson, will now aim to get England back on track at Trent Bridge.

"Right now my focus is on the team and on the series. We are one-all in a three-match series, this week is massive for this team regardless of what's going on," he said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been recalled for the third Test after completing ECB disciplinary proceedings; both received written warnings for breaching team protocols but were found blameless in the nightclub incident (skysports.com).
  • England suffered a 253‑run defeat under stand‑in skipper Joe Root in the second Test at The Oval, setting up a winner‑takes‑all decider with the series level at 1‑1 (crickettimes.com).
  • Head coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes have both publicly denied any rift, with McCullum describing Stokes’ state of mind as “outstanding” and reaffirming their strong professional and personal relationship (skysports.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ben Stokes absent from the previous test against New Zealand?
Ben Stokes was absent due to a team disciplinary investigation involving a curfew breach.
What is Ben Stokes' focus ahead of the third test?
Stokes stated his focus is on winning the series-deciding test for England.
Were Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum divided over recent incidents?
Stokes denied any serious divide, emphasizing a strong professional and personal relationship.
What warning did Stokes and Atkinson receive from the ECB?
Both received written warnings for breaching contractual obligations.
How did Joe Root perform as stand-in captain?
Joe Root led in Stokes' absence, facing criticism after a heavy loss at The Oval.

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