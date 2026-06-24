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Russia's parliament approves tax changes to address fuel shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's parliament approves tax changes to address fuel shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Russian Parliament Approves Tax Changes to Combat Fuel Shortages and Price Hikes

Overview of Recent Tax Amendments and Fuel Market Measures

Background: Fuel Shortages and Price Increases

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament approved on Wednesday amendments to the Tax Code aimed at tackling growing fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, while also offering subsidies on fuel imports, pegged to Indian delivery costs and prices.

The country's regions have been experiencing shortages of gasoline and diesel in the past few weeks, leading to some fuel price increases and long queues at filling stations.

Key Tax Code Amendments

Blending of Poor-Quality Fuel

One of the tax amendments allows usage of poor-quality fuel in blending straight-run gasoline with other components, according to the parliament's website.

Stabilising the Domestic Market

"This is a very important law. It is aimed at stabilising the situation on the domestic market and increasing the supply of motor fuel, both through domestic production and imports," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told lawmakers.

"Ultimately, saturating the market with motor fuel will lead to price stability," he said.

Delaying Equipment Modernisation

Other changes include delaying certain equipment modernisation at refineries while preserving some tax benefits.

Additional Government Measures

Export Bans and Restrictions

Diesel Export Ban Considerations

Russia has also considered a diesel export ban, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Existing Gasoline and Jet Fuel Export Bans

Russia has already banned exports of gasoline and jet fuel.

Impact on Production and Exports

Russia's gasoline output last week was around 90,000 metric tons a day, down about 25% from the daily average in June 2025, industry sources said.

According to LSEG data and market sources, its seaborne oil product exports were down about 15% in the first half of June compared to the first half of May, due to unplanned refinery maintenance after repeated drone attacks.

Fuel Imports to Address Shortages

Last week, four industry sources said Russia was set to import fuel by sea in June as it seeks to manage the gasoline shortage.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Gasoline production has dropped ~25% compared to June 2025, down to around 90,000 metric tons per day amid Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries.
  • New tax amendments allow blending of poorer‑quality fuel and delay refinery modernization while maintaining tax benefits to boost domestic output.
  • Authorities are exploring measures such as import subsidies pegged to Indian delivery costs and a possible ban on diesel exports to shore up domestic supply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Russia experienced recent fuel shortages?
Fuel shortages in Russia are due to Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and unplanned refinery maintenance.
What tax changes did Russia's parliament approve?
Russia's parliament approved amendments that allow using poor-quality fuel in blending and delay refinery equipment modernization while maintaining some tax benefits.
How is Russia addressing fuel supply issues?
The government aims to stabilize the domestic fuel market by increasing supply through both imports and domestic production, and by offering subsidies for imported fuel.
What measures has Russia taken regarding fuel exports?
Russia has banned gasoline and jet fuel exports and is considering a diesel export ban to ensure adequate domestic supply.
How have refinery outputs and exports changed due to the crisis?
Gasoline output has dropped by 25%, and seaborne oil product exports fell 15% due to maintenance and attacks on refineries.

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