GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Headlines

Italy's Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Elections Legislation

Meloni Suffers Parliamentary Defeat on Crucial Italy Election Law Reform

Parliament Rejects Key Voting Reform Proposed by Meloni

Background and Context

ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - Italy's parliament on Wednesday rejected a key aspect of voting rules reforms proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, dealing her a significant setback ahead of general elections due next year.

Details of the Electoral Reform

• The lower house is debating an electoral reform that would introduce a fully proportional voting system with a seat bonus for the winning coalition.

Parliamentary Vote and Political Dynamics

• In a secret ballot, lawmakers rejected a proposal by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party to reintroduce preference voting for candidates on party lists.

• Meloni's main coalition partners, the League and Forza Italia, had said they would support the measure, but it was defeated by 188 votes to 187, indicating that part of the ruling majority defected.

Reactions from Opposition and Coalition

• The centre-left opposition has accused Meloni of rewriting the electoral rules ahead of next year's election in a bid to retain power.

• Opposition groups hailed the result and said it showed Meloni no longer had full control of her parliamentary majority, with some calling on her to resign.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni’s push for preference voting—allowing voters to choose specific candidates—was rejected, even though coalition partners League and Forza Italia had signaled support, suggesting notable defections within her own bloc.
  • The broader reform envisions a fully proportional system with a majority‑bonus (‘stabilicum’)—70 extra seats in the Chamber, 35 in the Senate—if a coalition crosses a 42% vote threshold; this defeat underlines challenges in uniting the coalition behind the changes (ansa.it).
  • The loss highlights a shift in parliamentary dynamics: the opposition hailed the vote as evidence that Meloni no longer commands full control of her majority, with some voices calling for her resignation ahead of next year’s election (rainews.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the parliamentary vote?
The proposal was narrowly defeated in the lower house by 188 votes to 187.
Why did the reform fail despite coalition support?
Although Meloni's coalition partners supported the proposal, some members defected, leading to its defeat.
How did the opposition react to the vote?
Opposition groups celebrated the result, claiming it showed Meloni's weakening control over her majority.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Outgoing UK PM Starmer given France's top honour by President Macron

Outgoing UK PM Starmer given France's top honour by President Macron

Image for UK police say former minister Widdecombe's murder was a targeted attack

UK police say former minister Widdecombe's murder was a targeted attack

Image for European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says

European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says

Image for UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

Image for Russian anti-war politician says Kremlin is bent on stopping his election run

Russian anti-war politician says Kremlin is bent on stopping his election run

Image for Spanish PM Sanchez's brother convicted in public hiring case

Spanish PM Sanchez's brother convicted in public hiring case

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says
Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says
Image for Head of Ukraine's state weapons producer resigns after warehouse blast
Head of Ukraine's state weapons producer resigns after warehouse blast
Image for Most support refuge for people fleeing persecution, Ipsos poll shows
Most support refuge for people fleeing persecution, Ipsos poll shows
Image for Ukraine parliament accepts PM Svyrydenko's resignation
Ukraine parliament accepts PM Svyrydenko's resignation
Image for Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians
Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians
Image for Several feared dead in fire at Brussels construction site, VRT reports
Several feared dead in fire at Brussels construction site, VRT reports
Image for Russia says there can't be security guarantees for Ukraine without its involvement
Russia says there can't be security guarantees for Ukraine without its involvement
Image for Lithuania appoints Sinkevicius prime minister with pledge of defence spending, US troop presence
Lithuania appoints Sinkevicius prime minister with pledge of defence spending, US troop presence
Image for ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeal to lift suspension  by British lawyers' regulator
ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeal to lift suspension  by British lawyers' regulator
Image for Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, medics say
Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, including a 10-year-old, medics say
Image for Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal
Lebanon, Israel hold US-brokered talks in Rome to implement framework deal
Image for Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election
Schools become battleground as Germany's far-right AfD eyes regional election
View All Headlines Posts