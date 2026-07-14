German Rail Network Faces Rise in Sabotage and Crime, Causing Major Delays

Increase in Crime and Its Impact on Germany's Rail Infrastructure

Rising Incidents of Sabotage and Theft

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's rail network is increasingly being targeted by criminals, with 2,200 cases of sabotage, arson, dangerous interference with rail operations and metal theft recorded since the start of 2026, Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Year-on-Year Growth in Criminal Activity

• The figure represents a 7% increase from the same period a year earlier, Bild cited an internal Deutsche Bahn situation report as saying.

Consequences for Rail Operations

Delays and Disruptions

• Crime affecting rail infrastructure caused more than 220,000 minutes of delays during the first half of the year, according to the Bild report.

• Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.

Recent High-Profile Incidents

Fire Damages Signalling Equipment

• The issue was highlighted again overnight when a fire at a signal control box in northern Germany damaged signalling equipment on the Hamburg-Cuxhaven line, police said.

Ongoing Challenges for the Rail Network

• Germany's rail network has repeatedly faced disruption from cable theft, vandalism and suspected sabotage in recent years, adding pressure to an already strained system.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Alison Williams)