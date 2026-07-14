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Head of Ukraine's state weapons producer resigns after warehouse blast - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Head of Ukraine's state weapons producer resigns after warehouse blast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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headlines Defence Ukraine Russia Leadership Change

Ukraine State Weapons Producer Head Resigns After Fatal Warehouse Blast

Leadership Changes at Ukroboronprom Following Russian Strike

Resignation of Herman Smetanin

July 14 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state weapons giant Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, said on Tuesday he was stepping down, a week after a Russian strike caused lethal detonations at one of the conglomerate's storage sites.

Smetanin did not give a reason for his decision. 

Background of the Warehouse Incident

Details of the Russian Attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia struck an ammunition warehouse during its attack on the Kyiv region on July 6, adding that officials at Ukroboronprom, which owned the warehouse, would be held responsible. Two other senior officials at Ukroboronprom were dismissed earlier this month.

Succession and Future Plans

Selection of New CEO

Ukroboronprom, the country's largest state-owned defence conglomerate uniting about 100 weapons producers, said that it has launched a process to select its new CEO. 

Appointment of Acting Head

Serhiy Boyev, a former deputy defence minister, was named as acting head.

Impact on Ukraine's Defence Industry

Ukraine's defence industry has been transformed during the more than four years it has been fighting Russia's invasion with production capacity increasing to an estimated $50 billion a year.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Smetanin’s exit comes in the wake of lethal secondary explosions at a Ukroboronprom ammunition depot hit by a Russian strike on July 6, prompting accountability measures by Kyiv authorities (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Two senior officials were dismissed earlier for violating safety rules, and a full audit of compliance with weapons storage regulations is now underway (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Ukroboronprom, which has scaled up production to roughly $50–55 billion annually amid the war, is conducting a search for a new CEO, with Serhiy Boyev appointed as acting head (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the head of Ukroboronprom resign?
Herman Smetanin resigned as head of Ukroboronprom after a Russian strike caused deadly explosions at one of the conglomerate's storage sites.
What happened at the Ukroboronprom warehouse?
A Russian strike hit the ammunition warehouse in the Kyiv region, leading to lethal detonations and raising questions about accountability.
Who is the new acting head of Ukroboronprom?
Serhiy Boyev, a former deputy defence minister, was named as acting head following Smetanin's resignation.
How is Ukraine's defence industry changing?
Ukraine's defence industry production capacity has increased significantly, now estimated at $50 billion a year due to the ongoing conflict.
Were any other officials dismissed from Ukroboronprom?
Yes, two other senior officials at Ukroboronprom were dismissed earlier in the month before Smetanin's resignation.

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