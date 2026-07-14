Lithuania Names Sinkevicius Prime Minister, Pledges Defence Funding and US Troops

New Lithuanian Government and Defence Commitments

Parliament Approves Sinkevicius as Prime Minister

VILNIUS, July 14 (Reuters) - Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a government manifesto presented by Social Democrat Mindaugas Sinkevicius, clearing the way for him to become prime minister and for his proposed cabinet to take office.

Lithuania's Defence Spending and NATO Role

NATO and European Union member Lithuania, which borders both Russia and Belarus, is the top defence spender in NATO as a share of the country's economy, devoting an estimated 5.33% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to the military this year.

Commitment to High Defence Budget

Sinkevicius' government manifesto pledged to keep the spending above 5% of GDP and to seek a continued U.S. troops presence in the Baltic nation as a key deterrent against Russia, while continuing to support Ukraine.

Ongoing Russian Threat

"It would be a mistake to believe that Russian military threat is subsiding due to the large losses it is now taking", Sinkevicius told parliament on Tuesday, referring to Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Political Changes and Coalition Details

He replaces Social Democrat Inga Ruginiene, prime minister since last year, who is moving aside for the party leader to take over amid recent turmoil in her coalition government.

The new centre-left three party coalition, which includes the For Lithuania and Farmers and Green Union parties, commands a small majority in parliament.

Exclusion of Populist Party

Populist party Nemunas Dawn, whose leader faces charges of incitement to hatred against Jews and belittling the Holocaust, is no longer part of the government.

Parliamentary Vote and Next Election

In parliament, 72 of the 141 members backed the new government platform while 29 voted against it and four abstained. The remaining members were absent.

The next election in Lithuania is scheduled for October 2028.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik)