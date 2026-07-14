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UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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UK Approval for China’s Embassy at Royal Mint Court Faces Legal Challenge

Legal Dispute Over Chinese Embassy Plans in London

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's approval for China to build a vast embassy in London was challenged in court on Tuesday, as a group of local residents argue that officials failed to consider the impact on protests and potential targeting of dissidents.

China's plans to build an embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London were approved in January, shortly before Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, the first visit by a British leader since 2018.

The decision was taken with a view to improving ties with Beijing despite British and U.S. politicians warning that it could be used as a base for spying. Britain's intelligence agencies said any threat could be mitigated.

Residents' Concerns and Legal Arguments

Local residents argue that officials failed to take into account the risk that the new embassy could curtail protests or be used to monitor and intimidate Chinese dissidents.

The Chinese embassy in London, which has previously vehemently denied allegations of espionage activities, did not immediately comment.

High Court Case and Parties Involved

The case at London's High Court is being brought by the Royal Mint Court Residents' Association (RMCRA), representing a group of families and businesses who live in and operate from leasehold properties built at Royal Mint Court.

Concerns Over Embassy's Use and Enforcement

CONCERNS OVER EMBASSY'S USE

The RMCRA's lawyers said in court filings that ministers should have taken steps to "prevent the property becoming a major base for 'transnational repression'".

They also argue that conditions imposed on the new embassy cannot be enforced as diplomatic premises are protected, citing a 2022 incident when a protester was beaten and dragged inside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester and an earlier breach of planning law at the consulate in Belfast.

Government Response and Broader Context

But lawyers representing Britain's housing minister Steve Reed said the RMCRA was simply trying to re-run arguments which were properly considered when approving the embassy.

The case comes amid concerns about alleged Chinese espionage, after two dual Chinese-British nationals were convicted in May of spying on Hong Kong dissidents and jailed last month.

The Chinese embassy in London has vehemently denied the allegations, previously describing the convictions as "a political move of abusing the law" and warnings of an espionage threat as "malicious slander".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Residents argue government failed to consider impact on protests and Chinese dissidents, raising ‘transnational repression’ concerns and enforcement issues under diplomatic immunity
  • Planning permission was granted on 20 January 2026, shortly before PM Starmer’s visit to China, despite warnings from UK and US politicians about espionage risks—though MI5 said risks could be mitigated
  • The High Court granted the Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association permission for judicial review in April 2026; a two‑day hearing was provisionally scheduled for June

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are local residents challenging the approval of China's embassy in London?
Residents argue that officials failed to consider the impact on protests and the potential targeting of dissidents near the new embassy.
Where is the new Chinese embassy planned to be built?
The embassy is planned for the site of the historic Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London.
What concerns have been raised about the new embassy?
Concerns include possible restrictions on protests, the safety of dissidents, and allegations that the site could be used for espionage or transnational repression.
What legal steps are being taken by the Royal Mint Court Residents' Association?
The association is challenging the government’s approval in court, arguing insufficient safeguards and enforceable conditions.
How has the Chinese embassy responded to espionage allegations?
The Chinese embassy in London has previously strongly denied all allegations of espionage, calling them malicious slander.

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