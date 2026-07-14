US-Iran Hostilities Disrupt Supplies and Threaten Regional Civilians: UN

UN Warns of Civilian Impact and Supply Disruptions Amid US-Iran Conflict

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Escalation of Hostilities and Regional Instability

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran was a significant blow to civilians in the region that risked severe disruption to the flow of food, medicines, and other essentials.

Grave Risks for Human Rights

The fighting "undermines peace efforts and deepens instability, with grave risks for human rights across the entire region," the U.N. high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

Call for Restraint

"The return to wider hostilities in the Middle East between the US and Iran is a huge setback for civilians in the region and beyond," he added, urging restraint.

Recent Strikes and Strategic Implications

In the latest overnight strikes, the United States attacked Iranian targets for five hours in a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran said it had closed, in the third successive night of U.S. strikes on Iran.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a U.S. air base in Jordan had been targeted with ballistic missiles. The strikes have increased doubts that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month will lead to a permanent halt in the war.

Concerns Over the Strait of Hormuz

Turk raised alarm about the potential human rights impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Socio-Economic and Humanitarian Consequences

"It is a vital lifeline on which millions are reliant. Disruptions to the flow of food, medicines, and other necessary commodities have severe socio-economic and humanitarian consequences, both regionally and globally," he stated.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by William Maclean)