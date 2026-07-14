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Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Return to US-Iran hostilities is huge setback for civilians, UN rights chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Markets International Relations Human Rights

US-Iran Hostilities Disrupt Supplies and Threaten Regional Civilians: UN

UN Warns of Civilian Impact and Supply Disruptions Amid US-Iran Conflict

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Escalation of Hostilities and Regional Instability

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran was a significant blow to civilians in the region that risked severe disruption to the flow of food, medicines, and other essentials.

Grave Risks for Human Rights

The fighting "undermines peace efforts and deepens instability, with grave risks for human rights across the entire region," the U.N. high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk said in a statement. 

Call for Restraint

"The return to wider hostilities in the Middle East between the US and Iran is a huge setback for civilians in the region and beyond," he added, urging restraint.

Recent Strikes and Strategic Implications

In the latest overnight strikes, the United States attacked Iranian targets for five hours in a battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran said it had closed, in the third successive night of U.S. strikes on Iran.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a U.S. air base in Jordan had been targeted with ballistic missiles. The strikes have increased doubts that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month will lead to a permanent halt in the war.

Concerns Over the Strait of Hormuz

Turk raised alarm about the potential human rights impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Socio-Economic and Humanitarian Consequences

"It is a vital lifeline on which millions are reliant. Disruptions to the flow of food, medicines, and other necessary commodities have severe socio-economic and humanitarian consequences, both regionally and globally," he stated.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk condemned the renewed U.S.–Iran clashes as a major setback for civilians, highlighting risks to essential supplies and regional stability. (ca.investing.com)
  • The U.S. launched a five‑hour overnight strike amid a three‑night campaign as Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and fired missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, raising global oil prices and undermining a ceasefire MoU from June. (ca.investing.com)
  • The closure of the Strait of Hormuz could spark a global 'agrifood shock' within a year, disrupting food, fertilizer, and medicine supplies while compounding humanitarian and economic crises. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the UN said about the US-Iran hostilities?
The UN rights chief called the return to hostilities a huge setback for civilians, threatening food, medicine, and essentials.
How could the conflict affect supplies in the region?
Closure or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could severely impact the flow of food, medicines, and essential commodities.
What recent actions have escalated the situation?
The US launched strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed to have targeted a US base in Jordan.
What agreement's future is now in doubt due to renewed fighting?
Doubts have increased about whether last month's memorandum of understanding will lead to a lasting halt in hostilities.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important according to the UN?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital lifeline supporting millions, and its closure has severe socio-economic and humanitarian consequences.

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