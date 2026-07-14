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UK's PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham calls for serious review of lawmakers' security - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham calls for serious review of lawmakers' security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Politics Lawmakers security

Andy Burnham Demands Urgent Security Review for UK Parliament Members

Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Following Ann Widdecombe's Death

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Burnham, who is expected to become prime minister next week, said on Tuesday it was time for a serious review of security for members of parliament, speaking after former lawmaker Ann Widdecombe was killed last week.

Investigation into Ann Widdecombe's Death

Her death is under investigation by counter-terrorism police, who said it was a targeted attack, and the incident has rekindled debate about lawmakers' safety.

Ann Widdecombe's Political Career

Widdecombe, 78, was a former Conservative Party minister who stood down from parliament in 2010, and worked most recently as a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party.

Andy Burnham's Statement on Parliamentary Security

"I do think we need now a serious review of MPs' security. I certainly am prepared to do that ... we do have to deal with the reality of the situation we're in," Burnham told reporters.

The Role of Social Media in Political Toxicity

"It's easy to blame social media, but it feels like it's having some impact in just building that kind of toxicity that's around the political debate."

History of Attacks on British Lawmakers

Recent Incidents Involving MPs

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Ann Widdecombe’s killing has reignited debates on MPs’ security amid a rare third high‑profile death, with counter‑terrorism police taking over the investigation after new evidence emerged (apnews.com).
  • Two sitting MPs—Jo Cox in 2016 and Sir David Amess in 2021—have been murdered in the past decade, prompting security upgrades like Operation Bridger and increased funding for MPs’ protection (apnews.com).
  • Burnham highlighted the impact of social media toxicity on political discourse and pledged a ‘serious review of MPs’ security,’ indicating willingness to act swiftly once in office (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Andy Burnham calling for a review of lawmakers' security?
Andy Burnham urged a serious review of MPs' security after the targeted killing of former lawmaker Ann Widdecombe.
Who was Ann Widdecombe and what happened to her?
Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative MP and Reform UK member, was killed in a targeted attack under investigation by counter-terrorism police.
How many British MPs have been murdered in the last decade?
Two serving British MPs have been murdered in the last decade, causing increased concern about their security.

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