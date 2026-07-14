Andy Burnham Demands Urgent Security Review for UK Parliament Members

Calls for Enhanced Security Measures Following Ann Widdecombe's Death

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Andy Burnham, who is expected to become prime minister next week, said on Tuesday it was time for a serious review of security for members of parliament, speaking after former lawmaker Ann Widdecombe was killed last week.

Investigation into Ann Widdecombe's Death

Her death is under investigation by counter-terrorism police, who said it was a targeted attack, and the incident has rekindled debate about lawmakers' safety.

Ann Widdecombe's Political Career

Widdecombe, 78, was a former Conservative Party minister who stood down from parliament in 2010, and worked most recently as a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party.

Andy Burnham's Statement on Parliamentary Security

"I do think we need now a serious review of MPs' security. I certainly am prepared to do that ... we do have to deal with the reality of the situation we're in," Burnham told reporters.

The Role of Social Media in Political Toxicity

"It's easy to blame social media, but it feels like it's having some impact in just building that kind of toxicity that's around the political debate."

History of Attacks on British Lawmakers

Recent Incidents Involving MPs

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)