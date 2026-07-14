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Russian anti-war politician says Kremlin is bent on stopping his election run - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian anti-war politician says Kremlin is bent on stopping his election run

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Politics Russia Elections Opposition War in Ukraine

Russian Anti-War Politician Accuses Kremlin of Blocking Duma Election Bid

Boris Nadezhdin's Struggle to Enter the State Duma

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - An anti-war Russian politician who wants to run for parliament has accused the authorities of trying to sabotage his campaign, after he was designated a "foreign agent" and questioned by police.

Boris Nadezhdin, who was barred from standing against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election in 2024, is trying to gather enough supporters' signatures to qualify as a candidate for election to parliament's lower house, the Duma, in September.

Official Pressure and "Foreign Agent" Designation

Last Friday, he was listed as a foreign agent—a term ‌with connotations of spying that Moscow applies to people it views as engaged in anti-Russian activities. On Monday, police detained him for questioning about a social media post containing a link to allegedly "extremist" content.

Authorities' Actions to Suppress Campaigning

Nadezhdin told Reuters on Monday evening that the authorities were acting to prevent him from campaigning and airing critical views on topics such as internet restrictions, gasoline shortages, and the war in Ukraine.

"They wanted to ensure that, God forbid, Nadezhdin didn't end up in the Duma doing the same thing he’s been doing all along: saying the war must stop, that Russia needs normal development and a return to a normal human life, rather than what’s happening now," he said.

"The goal is simple: take me out of the game, prevent me from getting into the State Duma, and stop me from running a campaign—for peace, for freedom, and for things like having the internet and gasoline, at the end of the day."

Nadezhdin's Anti-War Stance

In a video published this week, Nadezhdin called for an end to what he described as a "completely senseless fratricidal war", urging a freeze of the conflict along the current front lines.

Risks and Challenges for Opposition Candidates

Crackdown on Dissent in Russia

CAMPAIGN OFFERS A WINDOW FOR CRITICISM

Speaking out on such sensitive issues is risky in Russia, where the Kremlin has intensified a crackdown on dissent during the 4-1/2 years of the war in Ukraine.

Limited Opportunities for Opposition Voices

Although the dominant pro-Putin United Russia party is expected to win comfortably, the electoral campaign potentially provides more cover than usual for the marginalised opposition to speak out.

The liberal Yabloko party, which wants a ceasefire, has fielded hundreds of candidates for the Duma, though it is unlikely to win seats. Last month, its deputy chairman, Maxim Kruglov, was jailed for seven years, convicted of spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.

Legal and Health Risks Facing Nadezhdin

Nadezhdin, 63, is due to appear in court on Friday for a hearing regarding the alleged link to extremist content—a claim he dismissed as "ridiculous".

He said that, due to his heart condition, even a short prison sentence could put his life at risk.

But he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "We're hanging in there, we're not losing heart!"

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 10, 2026, Russia’s Justice Ministry designated Boris Nadezhdin a “foreign agent,” a status that legally disqualifies him from running for elected office under Russian law (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Nadezhdin was detained and questioned by police over a social media post containing a link to content alleged to be “extremist,” which he calls a move to intimidate and hinder his campaign (apnews.com).
  • The opposition is under pressure ahead of the State Duma elections in September: Maxim Kruglov, deputy head of the Yabloko party, was sentenced to seven years in prison for expressing anti-war views, signaling broader repression of dissent (eng.yabloko.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Boris Nadezhdin?
Boris Nadezhdin is a Russian anti-war politician attempting to run for parliament but has faced obstacles from authorities, including being designated a 'foreign agent.'
Why was Boris Nadezhdin labeled a 'foreign agent'?
He was listed as a 'foreign agent' due to his opposition activities and views critical of the Russian government, which often targets dissenters with this label.
What is Boris Nadezhdin campaigning for?
He is running for parliament to advocate for an end to the war in Ukraine, more freedoms, internet access, and solutions to domestic issues.
What is the Russian government's response to anti-war candidates?
The government has intensified crackdowns on dissent, using legal measures and detention to prevent anti-war candidates from gaining political ground.

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