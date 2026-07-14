Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 4,734 as Injuries and Homeless Mount
Impact and Aftermath of the Venezuela Earthquakes
Updated Death Toll
July 14 (Reuters) - The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela last month has risen to 4,734, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Tuesday.
Injuries and Displacement
Number of Injured
The number of injured in the June 24 quakes was unchanged at 16,740, while 17,907 people remained homeless.
Ongoing Crisis
(Reporting by Reuters Staff)