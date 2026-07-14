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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,734, government says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,734, government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Venezuela

Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 4,734 as Injuries and Homeless Mount

Impact and Aftermath of the Venezuela Earthquakes

Updated Death Toll

July 14 (Reuters) - The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela last month has risen to 4,734, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Injuries and Displacement

Number of Injured

The number of injured in the June 24 quakes was unchanged at 16,740, while 17,907 people remained homeless.

Ongoing Crisis

(Reporting by Reuters Staff)

Key Takeaways

  • Death toll rose sharply—earlier reports on July 11 cited 4,333 deaths, and by July 8 it was 3,811, indicating a rapid increase to 4,734 as of July 14. (internazionale.it)
  • Humanitarian needs are escalating: UN estimates place property and infrastructure damage at around $37 billion, with displaced survivors improvising hygiene facilities and temporary shelters under dire conditions. (apnews.com)
  • Structural vulnerabilities and pre-existing governance challenges—such as lack of earthquake-resistant building standards and limited media transparency—are exacerbating the scale of the disaster and complicating relief efforts. (acaps.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the recent Venezuela earthquakes?
The death toll from the Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 4,734.
When did the Venezuela earthquakes occur?
The twin earthquakes in Venezuela occurred on June 24.
How many people were injured in the Venezuela earthquakes?
A total of 16,740 people were reported injured in the quakes.
How many people were left homeless by the Venezuela earthquakes?
The earthquakes left 17,907 people homeless, according to official figures.
Who released the latest earthquake casualty figures in Venezuela?
Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez released the updated casualty figures.

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