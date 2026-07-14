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Outgoing UK PM Starmer given France's top honour by President Macron - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Outgoing UK PM Starmer given France's top honour by President Macron

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Awarded France's Highest Honour by Macron

Recognition of Keir Starmer's Contributions to European Security

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest national honour, by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in recognition of his work on European security in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Starmer's Role in Supporting Ukraine

Starmer, who is due to step down on July 20 having lost the confidence of his Labour Party, has worked closely with Macron during the war in Ukraine, including establishing the Coalition of the Willing group of countries supporting Ukraine.

Presentation of the Legion of Honour

The British leader was presented with the honour on Monday after attending his final meeting of that coalition. 

Participation in Bastille Day Celebrations

On Tuesday he attended Bastille Day celebrations, which saw British armed forces joining their French counterparts in the parade for the first time in more than 20 years.

Macron's Tribute to Starmer

Macron's Statement

“Prime minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people, obviously for your years as a prime minister," Macron said, according to a statement released by Starmer's office. "But I have to say, beyond that, for your personal leadership and your commitments for obviously your country, but the security of our Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship, your decency."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by William James; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Starmer receives France’s highest distinction, the Légion d’honneur, in recognition of his role in forging the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine (lemonde.fr)
  • He steps down on July 20 after losing the confidence of his own party, amid mounting political pressure following electoral setbacks (apnews.com)
  • At Macron’s final Bastille Day parade, British and other foreign troops from the Coalition of the Willing marched alongside French forces in a historic display of unity behind Ukraine (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Keir Starmer receive the Legion of Honour from France?
Keir Starmer received France's Legion of Honour in recognition of his work on European security and support for Ukraine during Russia's 2022 invasion.
When will Keir Starmer step down as UK Prime Minister?
Keir Starmer is due to step down as UK Prime Minister on July 20 after losing confidence within his Labour Party.
What is the Coalition of the Willing?
The Coalition of the Willing is a group of countries established to support Ukraine in response to the 2022 Russian invasion, with close cooperation between the UK and France.
What role did UK armed forces play in the Bastille Day celebrations?
British armed forces joined the Bastille Day parade in Paris for the first time in over 20 years, marking strong France-UK relations.
What did President Macron say about Keir Starmer’s leadership?
President Macron praised Starmer for his leadership, commitment to European security, support for Ukraine, and his decency in international relations.

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