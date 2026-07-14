UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Awarded France's Highest Honour by Macron

Recognition of Keir Starmer's Contributions to European Security

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest national honour, by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in recognition of his work on European security in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Starmer's Role in Supporting Ukraine

Starmer, who is due to step down on July 20 having lost the confidence of his Labour Party, has worked closely with Macron during the war in Ukraine, including establishing the Coalition of the Willing group of countries supporting Ukraine.

Presentation of the Legion of Honour

The British leader was presented with the honour on Monday after attending his final meeting of that coalition.

Participation in Bastille Day Celebrations

On Tuesday he attended Bastille Day celebrations, which saw British armed forces joining their French counterparts in the parade for the first time in more than 20 years.

Macron's Tribute to Starmer

Macron's Statement

“Prime minister, dear Keir, I wanted to reiterate my gratitude and the gratitude of the French people, obviously for your years as a prime minister," Macron said, according to a statement released by Starmer's office. "But I have to say, beyond that, for your personal leadership and your commitments for obviously your country, but the security of our Europe, Ukraine, the bilateral relationship, your decency."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by William James; Editing by Mark Porter)