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Headlines

Several feared dead in fire at Brussels construction site, VRT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Several dead in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say

Details of the Brussels Construction Site Fire Incident

Overview of the Incident

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - Several people have died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, with a search for six missing persons ongoing, local authorities said.

Discovery of Victims

An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place de Brouckere where a fire broke out early on Tuesday, a spokesman for the local labour inspection service said.

Status of Missing Workers

He said it was unclear if these were the bodies of all six missing workers.

Response and Rescue Efforts

Fire Brigade Actions

The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers had been on the site when the fire broke out and that three people had been taken to hospital.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Philip Blenkinsop, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • A major blaze erupted at a Brussels construction project on July 14, resulting in the evacuation of approximately 200 workers, with six unaccounted for and feared dead (VRT via Reuters)
  • Belgian authorities, including the Brussels Fire Brigade, are conducting ongoing search efforts at the site (VRT via Reuters)
  • This incident follows a recent trend of significant fires in Brussels construction zones, raising heightened safety concerns (social media observations noted on July 14)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Brussels construction site?
A fire broke out at a construction site in Brussels, leading to the evacuation of about 200 workers.
Are there any casualties from the Brussels fire?
Several people are feared to have died, and six persons are currently missing.
How many workers were evacuated from the scene?
Most of the approximately 200 workers present were evacuated after the fire started.
Who reported the Brussels construction site fire?
Belgian broadcaster VRT reported the incident, citing local emergency services.

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