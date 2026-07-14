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Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Government Policy EU News

Nine EU Nations Urge Sports Funding Cuts Over Russian and Belarusian Athletes

EU Nations Push for Financial Sanctions in International Sports

Background and Proposal Details

July 14 (Reuters) - Nine European nations have asked the European Union to cut funding to sports bodies including the International Olympic Committee that let Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition, Estonia's ministry of culture said on Tuesday.

Addressed to European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef, the proposal targets major bodies including the IOC, World Aquatics and the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The move marks the strongest collective push yet by EU member states to use the bloc's financial leverage against international sports bodies over the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, setting up a potential confrontation between European governments and the Olympic movement ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Response from Sports Bodies

The IOC, World Aquatics and FIE did not immediately reply to requests for comment

Recent Developments

On July 7 the IOC executive board provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and noted that previous restrictions on Russian athletes were no longer applicable.

Countries Involved and Their Demands

The nine European nations — Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden — have called for these governing bodies to be excluded from the EU’s Erasmus+ and other financial support programmes.

Statement on Principles

"Respect for human rights, the rule of law, and peaceful relations between nations are among the core principles underpinning international sport and the Olympic movement," they wrote in the letter.

Concerns Over Ukrainian Athletes

The nine nations said allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes back into competition ignores the reality of Ukrainian competitors, who are unable to train under equal conditions due to displacement, destruction of infrastructure, or enlistment in the armed forces.

"Any assertions that sport can be separated from politics ring hollow when thousands of innocent Ukrainians have lost their lives and when sport continues to be instrumentalised by the Russian and Belarusian regimes," the statement said.

Additional Proposals

In addition to stripping the sports bodies of financial support, the nine countries proposed limiting the involvement of non-compliant organisations in key European sports forums and EU-led development discussions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The initiative marks the strongest coordinated EU member-state push to leverage funding against international sports bodies over Russia’s return to competition.
  • The proposal would exclude IOC, World Aquatics and FIE from Erasmus+ and other EU sports funding streams under the bloc’s sport policies.
  • EU nations cite unfair disadvantages to Ukrainian athletes disrupted by the war, and argue sport cannot be separated from politics in this context.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are calling for EU funding cuts to sports bodies?
Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden have requested the EU cut funding to sports bodies that readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes.
Which sports organizations are targeted for funding cuts?
The International Olympic Committee, World Aquatics, and the International Fencing Federation (FIE) are among the major organizations mentioned.
Why are EU nations urging funding cuts for certain sports bodies?
They oppose the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes, citing concerns over human rights, the rule of law, and the impact on Ukrainian athletes affected by the war.
What financial support programs could be affected by these proposals?
The proposed cuts would apply to EU financial support programs such as Erasmus+.
What further actions have the nine nations proposed besides funding cuts?
They have suggested limiting the involvement of non-compliant organizations in key European sports forums and EU-led development discussions.

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