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Italy on red alert, Hungary turns off the lights as Europe's heatwave takes toll - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy on red alert, Hungary turns off the lights as Europe's heatwave takes toll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Italy swelters, Hungary and Romania turn off the lights as Europe's heatwave rages on

Europe's Heatwave: Impacts, Responses, and Economic Costs

By Crispian Balmer and Krisztina Than

ROME/BUDAPEST, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy took the unprecedented step of putting all its major cities on the top level of health alert due to high temperatures on Thursday, while Hungary turned off the lights at some of its best-known buildings to save energy as a heatwave maintained its grip on large parts of Europe.

Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, has been ravaged by record-breaking heat and destructive wildfires this summer, with France and Spain particularly hard hit in recent weeks.

The European Union will push its member countries to spend more on measures to reduce wildfire risk, its environment commissioner told Reuters, as experts said the economic cost of this summer's blazes had already exceeded €15 billion ($17.3 billion).

Bulgaria in southeast Europe was the latest EU country to be hit by wildfire. The main Trakia highway was closed in both directions on Thursday after the wind carried the flames of a huge fire across it around 70 km (45 miles) southeast of the capital Sofia, NOVA news portal reported.

Italy's Response to Extreme Heat

Pilgrims and Tourists Swelter in Italy

Italy is accustomed to hot summers, but the red alert issued by the Health Ministry stretched from Palermo on the southern island of Sicily to Bolzano in the mountainous north.

The warning indicated a potential health emergency with prolonged high temperatures posing a serious health risk to the entire population.

Pilgrims gathered under a blazing summer sun in the hilltop town of Assisi were sprayed with water to cool them off as Pope Leo paid a visit to mark the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis.

"I think that when you really care about something, when you truly believe in it, even if it's hot, you make the effort,” said Miriam Mariotti, a volunteer at the event.

Tourists in Rome used umbrellas to keep the sun off and dipped their hands in the city's fountains.

"We try to avoid going out during the hottest part of the day and instead go out in the evening or early in the morning," said Gianni Arlotta, visiting from the northern Italian city of Trieste.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several areas of the northern region of Emilia-Romagna on Thursday, one of the hottest areas in Italy, reaching 42.8 C (109 F) in Bagnacavallo, near Ravenna.

Energy and Water Challenges Across Europe

Low Water Levels Cause Problems

Hungary has switched off decorative and non-essential lighting at all state institutions – including its parliament, most of the Buda Castle and Chain Bridge – at night to save energy.

Record-low water levels on the Danube have forced the country to largely shut down its sole nuclear plant, which uses the river for cooling, stretching power supply capacity to its limits.

Romania was preparing to sink four rock-filled barges into the Danube to divert water to its only working reactor and buy a few more days of operation.

The authorities in the capital Bucharest have dimmed the intensity of street lights by a third and switched off lighting at night at landmark buildings and museums to save power.

In Moldova, where temperatures hit more than 38 C, Prime Minister Vasile Tofan issued a fresh appeal to consumers to reduce power use or face rolling blackouts as neighbours Ukraine and Romania were unable to make up for shortages at peak periods.

"We need to use a bit of common sense, we need to turn off the lights," he told reporters. "We're not sending a good signal when Chisinau is lit up like Las Vegas."

Shipping Disruptions on the Rhine

Low water levels are causing problems for shipping on the Rhine in Germany, where many vessels can sail only part-loaded, raising freight costs. The river is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, coal and oil products.

Seeking Relief from the Heat

Dodging the Heat in a Cool Cave

In Bosnia, tourists have taken shelter in the constantly cool temperatures of the UNESCO-listed Vjetrenica cave to escape outside temperatures of 40 C.

Vjetrenica, which means wind cave, is located in the south of Bosnia and Herzegovina, about 25 km north of the Adriatic town of Dubrovnik, where cruise liners arrive daily with thousands of visitors.

Numbers allowed to visit the cave are limited because of the sensitivity of the environment. Its constant 11 C (51.8 F) temperature year-round has made it a refuge for biodiversity as well as for humans.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Addiitonal reporting by Antonio Denti, Alex Fraser, Claudia Chieppa, Daria Sito-Sucic, Michael Hogan, Luiza Ilie, Kate Abnett, Stoyan Nenov and Alexander Tanas; Editing by Alex Richardson, Ron Popeski and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy has placed all major cities—from Palermo to Bolzano—on its highest heat health alert, offering free access to cooled public spaces like museums, libraries and cinemas in response.
  • Hungary is conserving energy by turning off decorative lighting and reducing output at its Paks nuclear plant as the Danube’s record-low water hampers cooling systems.
  • Central and Eastern Europe are breaking temperature records—Austria reached 41.2 °C and Slovakia hit 41.4 °C—exacerbating drought, transport issues, wildfire risk and excess mortality amid Europe’s fastest-warming continental trends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy on red alert due to the heatwave?
Italy is on red alert as unusually high temperatures pose serious health risks, leading the Health Ministry to issue warnings for all major cities.
How is Hungary responding to the heatwave?
Hungary has turned off decorative lighting at public buildings and is managing energy consumption due to power supply constraints caused by record low Danube water levels.
What are the effects of low water levels on the Danube?
Low Danube water levels have forced Hungary to reduce nuclear plant operations and disrupted shipping, raising freight costs for key commodities.
How are people in affected cities coping with the heat?
In Italian cities like Genoa and Rome, measures like free access to air-conditioned spaces and extended cinema programs help residents escape the heat.
What unique measures are being taken in other European countries?
Romania is diverting Danube water to support its nuclear reactor, and Bosnia is seeing tourists shelter in the cool Vjetrenica cave to escape high temperatures.

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