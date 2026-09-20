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UK property asking prices rise for first time since May, Rightmove says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK property asking prices rise for first time since May, Rightmove says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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UK Property Asking Prices See First Rise Since May, Rightmove Reports

Rightmove Data Reveals Trends in UK Property Market

Overview of Recent Price Movements

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British property sellers have increased the prices they want for their homes for the first time since May, real estate website Rightmove said on Monday.

Prices for property put up for sale rose by 0.7% between August 9 and September 12, a slightly bigger monthly increase than average for the time of year and following a drop of 2.0% in the preceding four weeks, it said.

Key Findings from Rightmove

Rightmove also said:

Asking Prices and Market Activity

• Asking ⁠prices were 0.8% lower than a year earlier, after a 1.0% annual drop in Rightmove's August report

• The number of homes available to purchase hit a 12-year high

• The number of buyer enquiries was 9% lower than this time last year

Expert Commentary and Economic Context

• "September’s above-average price rise is a welcome sign of confidence after a particularly subdued summer, but it should be viewed as a modest recovery," Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove said.

• The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 5.29% from 5.09% and there was little prospect of an end to the Iran war which has pushed up borrowing costs.

Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing William James)

Key Takeaways

  • September saw a modest asking price rise of 0.7%, first since May and above the 10‑year September average of 0.5% (rightmove.co.uk)
  • Despite the month‑on‑month uptick, asking prices remain 0.8% below September last year, with a glut of supply—the highest in 12 years—and buyer enquiries down 9% (rightmove.co.uk)
  • Average two‑year fixed mortgage rate climbed to 5.29%, up from 5.09%, pressuring affordability; Rightmove cautions that the rise signals modest recovery rather than a market turnaround (rightmove.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK property asking prices rise between August and September?
Property asking prices rose by 0.7% between August 9 and September 12, according to Rightmove.
How do current asking prices compare to last year?
Asking prices are 0.8% lower than a year earlier, following a 1.0% annual drop reported in August.
What does Rightmove say about the number of homes available to buy?
Rightmove reports that the number of homes available to purchase has reached a 12-year high.
Have buyer enquiries changed compared to last year?
Buyer enquiries are 9% lower than this time last year, according to Rightmove data.
What happened to mortgage interest rates in the UK recently?
The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate increased to 5.29% from 5.09%.

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