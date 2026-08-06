Former Ukraine Ambassador to US Suspected of Illegal Enrichment, Asset Concealment

Allegations and Investigation Details

Suspicions of Illegal Enrichment

KYIV, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Olha Stefanishyna, dismissed as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S. earlier this week, is suspected of illegal enrichment and failing to declare assets, authorities said on Thursday, the latest high-ranking official targeted in an anti-graft probe.

Undeclared Assets and Financial Discrepancies

Prosecutors said Stefanishyna, who served as a deputy prime minister before being appointed ambassador, concealed two apartments and other assets worth about $310,000 in total that could not have been acquired on her official salary alone.

Official Anonymity and Timeline of Alleged Offences

Authorities did not identify Stefanishyna by name, in line with Ukrainian law, but referred to the position she held when the alleged offences took place, from early 2024 to mid-2025.

Response and Political Context

Denial of Wrongdoing

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, she denied wrongdoing and said she has never had anything to hide.

Recent Political Shake-up

Her dismissal comes amid a recent shake-up of senior officials, including the prime minister and defence minister, that has unsettled Ukraine's political establishment.

Resignation and Dismissal

Stefanishyna was dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this week after submitting her resignation.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk. Editing by Mark Potter)