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Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
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Headlines

Ukrainian drones kill two civilians in Russia's Bryansk region, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines International security Russia-Ukraine Geopolitics

Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Kill Two Civilians in Russia’s Bryansk Region

Incident Overview and Official Statements

Details of the Attack

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian kamikaze drones killed two civilians and injured five others in Russia's Bryansk region which borders Ukraine, Yegor Kovalchuk, the acting regional governor said on Thursday.

Casualties Reported

He said one man had been killed while driving his car.

Verification and Sources

Reuters could not independently verify his assertions.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The latest reported strike marks continued escalation of Ukraine’s drone campaign deep into Russian border regions, following previous deadly incidents in Bryansk in June and May 2026 (internazionale.it).
  • Russia reports regularly intercepting large numbers of Ukrainian drones in regions including Bryansk, reflecting intensifying air defence efforts (internazionale.it).
  • Civilian casualties in border regions like Bryansk highlight the human toll of cross-border drone strikes in the ongoing Russia‑Ukraine conflict, underlining the war’s expanding geographic impact (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Ukrainian drone attack occur?
The attack occurred in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.
How many casualties were reported in the Bryansk drone attack?
Two civilians were killed and five others were injured.
Who reported the Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk?
Yegor Kovalchuk, the acting regional governor of Bryansk, reported the incident.
Was the Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the governor's assertions.

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