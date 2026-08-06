Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Kill Two Civilians in Russia’s Bryansk Region
Incident Overview and Official Statements
Details of the Attack
MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian kamikaze drones killed two civilians and injured five others in Russia's Bryansk region which borders Ukraine, Yegor Kovalchuk, the acting regional governor said on Thursday.
Casualties Reported
He said one man had been killed while driving his car.
Verification and Sources
Reuters could not independently verify his assertions.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)