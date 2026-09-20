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UBS CEO Ermotti warns against harsh capital rules ahead of vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS CEO Ermotti warns against harsh capital rules ahead of vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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UBS CEO Ermotti Warns Parliament on Excessive Capital Rules for UBS

UBS Faces Stricter Capital Requirements After Credit Suisse Takeover

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned lawmakers against imposing excessively strict capital requirements on the Swiss bank in an interview published on Sunday, days before a key parliamentary vote.

Switzerland's upper house of parliament is due to decide on Wednesday how stringent new capital rules being drawn up for UBS after the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse should be.

UBS subsequently acquired its stricken rival in an emergency takeover engineered by Swiss authorities.

Government Proposals for Tougher Regulation

The government says tougher regulation is needed to protect taxpayers from another crisis, and has pitched proposals it says would require UBS to hold an extra $20 billion in capital.

Ermotti's Concerns Over Capital Requirements

Ermotti told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper UBS could accept some tightening of the rules but said the government's plan to make the bank back its foreign units with 100% Common Equity Tier 1 capital is excessive.

"It's a mistake to believe the additional costs will only be borne by shareholders," Ermotti said. "Customers and employees will be affected, too."

Compromise Options and Their Impact

Last month an upper house committee agreed a compromise that would allow UBS to meet half the foreign units requirement with cheaper Additional Tier 1 capital. UBS calculates it would need to find $13 billion in AT1 capital for that option.

Ermotti said this would be painful for the bank, but doable.

Alternative Proposals and Industry Reactions

During an upper house debate on Thursday there were signs that some lawmakers are leaning towards a separate compromise that would make UBS cover its foreign units with 90% CET1 capital, which would be considerably dearer for the bank.

That option went too far, Ermotti said.

"We can live with a black eye, but two black eyes and a broken nose is too much. Yet that's exactly what the demand for capital backing of 90% or 100% comes down to," he said.

Potential Consequences for UBS and Swiss Banking

His remarks came after UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said the bank would need to consider its future in Switzerland carefully if the new ‌rules ended up so strict that it cannot compete.

Regulatory Responsibility in Credit Suisse Collapse

Ermotti also said Swiss financial regulator FINMA and the Swiss National Bank bore some responsibility for Credit Suisse's demise. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Oliver HirtEditing by Dave Graham and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Ermotti warns that forcing UBS to fully back foreign operations with Common Equity Tier 1 capital (100 % CET1) is excessive and would unduly burden customers and staff, not just shareholders.
  • A parliamentary compromise allowing 50 % CET1 and 50 % Additional Tier 1 (AT1) backing—requiring about USD 13 billion in AT1 capital—is painful but viable for UBS.
  • Stricter options demanding 90 % or 100 % CET1 would significantly raise costs and weaken Switzerland’s competitiveness, according to UBS’s analyses.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UBS facing stricter capital requirements?
Stricter rules are proposed after UBS acquired Credit Suisse following its collapse to protect taxpayers and ensure financial stability.
What concerns did UBS CEO Ermotti raise about the proposed capital rules?
Ermotti warned that excessively strict rules could harm shareholders, customers, and employees, and affect the bank's ability to compete.
What compromise is being discussed in the Swiss parliament?
A committee proposed allowing UBS to use 50% Additional Tier 1 capital for foreign units, but some lawmakers suggest stricter requirements.
How much additional capital could UBS be required to hold?
Proposals suggest UBS may need to hold an extra $20 billion, with compromises reducing the formality or amount.
What did UBS leadership say about the impact of new regulations?
UBS executives indicated overly strict rules could force the bank to reconsider its operations in Switzerland.

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