Italy Criticizes Hospital Security Following Fentanyl Theft in Rome Hospital

Government Response to Fentanyl Theft Incident

Details of the Fentanyl Theft

ROME, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy's government said on Friday 80 vials of fentanyl had been stolen from a hospital in Rome and denounced the "irresponsible conduct" of those tasked with ensuring the security of the synthetic opioid.

Scale and Impact of the Theft

• The vials stolen from Rome's Israelite Hospital were enough to prepare up to 20,000 doses for illicit consumption, a government statement said, without detailing when the theft took place.

Government and Law Enforcement Actions

Emergency Meeting and Investigation

• Government Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano chaired an emergency meeting on Friday over the issue at the government headquarters.

• Police units specialising in healthcare-related offences have been tasked with the investigations. The Health Ministry has ordered an inspection of the hospital to determine any responsibilities.

Broader Efforts to Combat Fentanyl Abuse

National Strategy and Context

• In 2024, the government presented a plan to fight the abuse of fentanyl, which is blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year around the world, though there is no emergency in Italy over the spread of the substance.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante;Editing by Helen Popper)