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ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Rehn says wage growth remains moderate, no second-round effects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Banking European Central Bank Markets

ECB's Olli Rehn: Wage Growth Moderate, No Clear Second-Round Effects Seen

ECB Policy Update and Wage Growth Outlook

Current Assessment of Wage Growth

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Wednesday that wage growth and the wage outlook have remained moderate, with no clear signs of second-round effects.

Importance of Anchoring Inflation Expectations

"Keeping inflation expectations anchored will be essential to ensure this remains the case," Rehn, the governor of Finland's central bank, said in the written copy of a speech.

Upcoming ECB Monetary Policy Announcement

The ECB's next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 10.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Wage growth and outlook remain moderate, with no signs yet of wage–price spiral or second-round effects, according to Olli Rehn (ecb.europa.eu).
  • The ECB continues to rely on its wage tracker, surveys, and Compensation per Employee data to monitor wage dynamics and inflation expectations (ecb.europa.eu).
  • ECB policymaking remains data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting, with the next policy announcement scheduled for September 10, and any response dependent on incoming data and whether inflation expectations remain anchored (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Olli Rehn say about wage growth in the Eurozone?
Olli Rehn stated that wage growth and the wage outlook have remained moderate in the Eurozone.
Are there any signs of second-round effects according to the ECB?
No, Olli Rehn indicated there are no clear signs of second-round effects.
Why is it important to keep inflation expectations anchored?
Keeping inflation expectations anchored is essential to prevent unwanted wage and price spirals.
When is the next ECB monetary policy announcement scheduled?
The next ECB monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 10.

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