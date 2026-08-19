ECB's Olli Rehn: Wage Growth Moderate, No Clear Second-Round Effects Seen
ECB Policy Update and Wage Growth Outlook
Current Assessment of Wage Growth
STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Wednesday that wage growth and the wage outlook have remained moderate, with no clear signs of second-round effects.
Importance of Anchoring Inflation Expectations
"Keeping inflation expectations anchored will be essential to ensure this remains the case," Rehn, the governor of Finland's central bank, said in the written copy of a speech.
Upcoming ECB Monetary Policy Announcement
The ECB's next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for September 10.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)