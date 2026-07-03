NATO Leaders Set to Affirm Collective Defence and Support to Ukraine in Ankara
NATO Summit Commitments and Support for Ukraine
Affirmation of Collective Defence
BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - NATO leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are set to affirm an "ironclad commitment" to collective defence under the alliance's Article 5 pact at a summit in Ankara next week, according to a text approved by NATO ambassadors and seen by Reuters.
Financial and Military Assistance to Ukraine
Pledged Support for 2026 and Beyond
NATO members are also set to pledge 70 billion euros ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026 and "at least equivalent levels" of support in 2027, according to the declaration, which still needs final approval from the leaders at the summit.
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Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer; editing by Bart Meijer)