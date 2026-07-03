EU Commission Proposes Five New Cross-Border Defence Projects for Funding

Overview of Proposed European Defence Projects

Introduction to the Proposal

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed five major cross-border defence projects, opening the way for them to access EU funds.

Details of the Proposed Projects

Drone and Counter-Drone Initiative

The proposed European Defence Projects of Common Interest include a drone and counter-drone project involving 26 EU member countries, Norway and Ukraine, and an Eastern Flank Watch project consisting of 13 EU members, Norway and Ukraine.

Other Key Defence Projects

It also includes an integrated maritime and seabed defence project, an air and missile defence and early warning project and a space-based defence project.

Criteria and Funding for EDPCI

Project Designation Requirements

For a project to be designated a European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCI) it must be designed to boost innovation and the European defence industrial base’s competitiveness, while also aiming to reduce market fragmentation.

Funding Allocations

Budget and Future Prospects

Under the bloc’s European Defence Industry Programme, a budget of 325 million euros ($372 million)is designated for the EDPCIs, with more funding potentially available in the future.

Next Steps and Approval Process

The proposed projects are subject to approval from the Council of the EU.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Bart Meijer)