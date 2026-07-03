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EU Commission proposes five major cross-border defence projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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EU Commission Proposes Five New Cross-Border Defence Projects for Funding

Overview of Proposed European Defence Projects

Introduction to the Proposal

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed five major cross-border defence projects, opening the way for them to access EU funds.

Details of the Proposed Projects

Drone and Counter-Drone Initiative

The proposed European Defence Projects of Common Interest include a drone and counter-drone project involving 26 EU member countries, Norway and Ukraine, and an Eastern Flank Watch project consisting of 13 EU members, Norway and Ukraine.

Other Key Defence Projects

It also includes an integrated maritime and seabed defence project, an air and missile defence and early warning project and a space-based defence project.

Criteria and Funding for EDPCI

Project Designation Requirements

For a project to be designated a European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCI) it must be designed to boost innovation and the European defence industrial base’s competitiveness, while also aiming to reduce market fragmentation.

Funding Allocations

Budget and Future Prospects

Under the bloc’s European Defence Industry Programme, a budget of 325 million euros ($372 million)is designated for the EDPCIs, with more funding potentially available in the future.

Next Steps and Approval Process

The proposed projects are subject to approval from the Council of the EU.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • The five flagship projects aim to foster innovation, reduce fragmentation, and strengthen Europe’s defence industrial base, and are open to participation from Norway and Ukraine.
  • EDPCI is funded under the €1.5 billion European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) for 2025‑2027, with €325 million set aside for these projects and grants of up to €20 million per project.
  • Formal designation of EDPCI requires Council approval; first calls under EDIP began late March 2026 on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the five major cross-border defence projects proposed by the EU Commission?
The projects include a drone and counter-drone project, the Eastern Flank Watch, integrated maritime and seabed defence, air and missile defence and early warning, and a space-based defence project.
How much funding is allocated for the European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCIs)?
325 million euros ($372 million) are allocated, with the potential for more funding in the future.
What is required for a project to be designated as a European Defence Project of Common Interest?
Projects must boost innovation, strengthen the European defence industrial base’s competitiveness, and reduce market fragmentation.
Which countries are involved in the proposed EU defence projects?
The projects involve 26 EU member countries, Norway, and Ukraine, with some projects involving 13 EU members, Norway, and Ukraine.
Are the proposed projects finalized?
No, the projects are still subject to approval from the Council of the EU.

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