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France's Hollande says may run in 2027 if victory looks attainable, paper says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Hollande says may run in 2027 if victory looks attainable, paper says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Politics Elections France Europe News

Francois Hollande May Run in 2027 French Presidential Election If Victory Possible

Potential Candidacy of Francois Hollande in 2027 Presidential Election

Hollande's Conditions for Running

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Former French Socialist President Francois Hollande may decide to run for president in 2027, but only if he sees a real chance of winning, he told Italian daily la Repubblica on Monday.

Decision Not Taken Lightly

• "Running for the presidency is not a decision to be taken lightly, all the more so for a former head of state like myself," Holland said in the interview.

Exceptional Circumstances Required

• He added he would consider running only under exceptional circumstances and only if there was a realistic chance of reaching the runoff and ultimately win.

Political Landscape and Election Context

Hollande's Previous Presidency

• Hollande, 72, was France's president from 2012 to 2017. The French presidential election will be held in the spring of 2027.

Current Polls and Main Rivals

Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon

• French far-right leader Marine Le Pen maintained her lead for the first-round of the presidential election and far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon was second in most tested scenarios, according to a poll released two weeks ago.

Édouard Philippe and Other Candidates

• Macron’s former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is the only centre-right candidate to come ahead of Mélenchon in one of the scenarios tested, and to tie with him in another. The other candidates would finish behind Mélenchon in all scenarios.

Hollande's Perspective on France and Europe

Changing Political and Global Climate

• "The France of 2027 bears little resemblance to the one I governed. We are facing a more threatening, more dangerous and harsher world, and a European continent that has become a target for powers such as the United States, China and Russia. Europe is confronting an existential crisis," former president Hollande also said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Hollande, 72, emphasizes that a presidential bid is not a decision to be taken lightly for a former head of state and would only materialize if victory seems attainable.
  • Recent polls show Marine Le Pen leading the first-round voting intentions for spring 2027, with Edouard Philippe and Jean‑Luc Mélenchon trailing but competing for second place. (Le Pen ~33‑36 %, Philippe ~17‑19 %, Mélenchon ~16‑20 %)
  • The political environment in France is highly polarized, with Le Pen’s steady lead grounded in a solid base, while Hollande presents himself as a moderate alternative amid growing concerns about global instability and Europe’s existential challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Francois Hollande run for president in 2027?
Francois Hollande said he may consider running in the 2027 French presidential election if he sees a real chance of winning.
What conditions would prompt Hollande to run in 2027?
Hollande said he would only run under exceptional circumstances and if a realistic chance of victory exists.
When was Francois Hollande previously president of France?
Francois Hollande served as France's president from 2012 to 2017.

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