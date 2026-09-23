ECB: No Major Wage Response to Energy-Driven Inflation Surge in 2023

ECB Analysis of Wage Trends Amid Energy-Driven Inflation

ECB Chief Economist's Statement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not seeing significant wage pressures in response to this year's energy-driven inflation surge, the bank's chief economist told a university lecture in Switzerland.

Factors Influencing Wage Restraint

"We're not seeing any big response to the energy shock, and how I reconcile that is (that) people know the cost of living is going up more than they expected, but they've also got a lot of firms that say, 'Look, we're being outcompeted by China; you do know if you ask for too much, we have the AI robots ready to go'," Philip Lane said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)