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ECB not seeing any big wage response to surging inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB not seeing any big wage response to surging inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Central Bank Inflation Europe Wages

ECB: No Major Wage Response to Energy-Driven Inflation Surge in 2023

ECB Analysis of Wage Trends Amid Energy-Driven Inflation

ECB Chief Economist's Statement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not seeing significant wage pressures in response to this year's energy-driven inflation surge, the bank's chief economist told a university lecture in Switzerland.

Factors Influencing Wage Restraint

"We're not seeing any big response to the energy shock, and how I reconcile that is (that) people know the cost of living is going up more than they expected, but they've also got a lot of firms that say, 'Look, we're being outcompeted by China; you do know if you ask for too much, we have the AI robots ready to go'," Philip Lane said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Philip Lane emphasized that euro‑area wages are not responding strongly to the recent energy shock, as firms warn of competition from China and AI automation dampening wage demands.
  • ECB projections show wage growth (compensation per employee) eased to around 3.3% in 2026 and is expected to stabilize at that level through 2027 and 2028, supported by slowing inflation and resilient productivity.
  • Forward‑looking indicators like the ECB’s wage tracker suggest negotiated wage pressures continue to ease, pointing to modest wage growth in 2026‑27 and limited risk of a strong wage‑inflation spiral.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the ECB seeing strong wage increases due to recent inflation?
No, the European Central Bank is not seeing significant wage pressures in response to the current surge in energy-driven inflation.
What is contributing to firms' resistance to wage increases?
Firms cite global competition, particularly from China, and the potential use of AI robots as reasons to limit wage increases.
Who commented on the ECB's wage response to inflation?
Philip Lane, the ECB's chief economist, discussed this topic during a university lecture in Switzerland.
Why are workers not demanding higher wages despite rising living costs?
Workers are aware of increased costs but hesitate to demand higher wages due to company pressures and competition threats.

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