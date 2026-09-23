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Shell, Trinidad's NGC agree on Aphrodite gas supply terms, clearing way for project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell, Trinidad's NGC agree on Aphrodite gas supply terms, clearing way for project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Energy Natural Gas Trinidad and Tobago Markets

Shell and Trinidad NGC Seal Aphrodite Gas Agreement, Project Moves Forward

Shell and NGC Reach Agreement on Aphrodite Gas Project

By Curtis Williams

Background and Resolution of Dispute

HOUSTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British energy major Shell and Trinidad and Tobago's National Gas Company have agreed terms for natural gas supplies from Shell's Aphrodite field, ending a pricing dispute that had delayed the project, NGC Chairman Gerald Ramdeen told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement clears the way for development of the offshore field, with its first production expected in the second quarter of 2027, Ramdeen said.

Shell's Statement and Confidentiality

Shell said in an emailed statement that it continues to work closely with NGC, to bolster gas supplies in Trinidad and Tobago.

"We are unable to comment further as these details are commercially confidential," the company said.

Negotiations and Economic Impact

The agreement follows months of negotiations between Shell and NGC over the price of gas from the offshore development.

Last month, Shell told Reuters it had let go its jack-up drilling rig which was originally to be used to drill the Aphrodite well, after the parties failed to reach commercial terms.

Ramdeen said the revised agreement significantly improved the economics for NGC compared with terms that had been under discussion before Shell approved the project.

Value Added to NGC

"The concluded terms of these negotiations brought 400% more value to the NGC," he said.

NGC buys gas from producers and supplies it to downstream customers, including Trinidad's petrochemical sector and Atlantic LNG, the country's flagship liquefied natural gas export facility, in which Shell holds a 45% stake.

Implications for Trinidad's Gas Supply

The Aphrodite development is expected to provide a modest boost to Trinidad's gas supply as the Caribbean nation's energy sector grapples with years of declining production that have reduced LNG exports and forced the closure of several petrochemical plants.

Additional Supplies and New Agreements

ADDITIONAL SUPPLIES

In a separate development, Ramdeen said NGC has signed an agreement with EOG Resources to purchase the company's share of gas from the Coconut project offshore Trinidad, a joint venture with BP.

Rather than supplying Atlantic LNG, all of the gas from EOG's share will be directed to Trinidad's petrochemical sector, he said.

Impact of EOG Agreement

"The completion of this agreement will add 300 Bcf of gas to NGC supply," Ramdeen said.

EOG did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Commercial challenges, including gas pricing issues, have contributed to the shutdown of multiple petrochemical facilities on the island in recent years, industry participants have said. 

Trinidad is also seeking to bolster gas supplies through imports of gas from neighboring Venezuela. Shell and BP are pursuing cross-border gas developments that would allow Venezuelan gas to be produced and transported to Trinidad for processing and export.

Cross-Border Projects and Sector Outlook

The projects, which have received approvals from the Venezuelan government, are viewed as critical to replenishing feedgas supplies to Atlantic LNG and supporting Trinidad's energy sector over the coming decade.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Liz Hampton and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell and NGC agreed on commercial terms for gas from the Aphrodite field, ending a long-standing pricing impasse and clearing the path for development first gas by Q2 2027 (jpt.spe.org)
  • The agreement reportedly boosts NGC’s value by 400 %, significantly improving the project’s economics for the state gas company (jpt.spe.org)
  • Separately, NGC has secured EOG’s share of gas from the Coconut offshore project—adding 300 Bcf to its supply dedicated to the petrochemical sector (media.ngc.co.tt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Shell and Trinidad NGC Aphrodite gas supply agreement?
Shell and Trinidad's National Gas Company agreed on terms for gas supply from the Aphrodite field, resolving a pricing dispute that delayed the project.
When is the first production from the Aphrodite field expected?
First production from the Shell Aphrodite field is expected in the second quarter of 2027.
How does the agreement benefit Trinidad and Tobago's gas sector?
The agreement will help increase gas supply, supporting Trinidad's downstream industries and addressing declines in LNG exports.
What additional gas projects are involved in the agreement?
NGC also signed an agreement with EOG Resources for gas from the Coconut project, with all output destined for Trinidad's petrochemical sector.
Why were previous Aphrodite project timelines delayed?
Previous delays resulted from a pricing dispute between Shell and NGC, which led to the release of the planned drilling rig.

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