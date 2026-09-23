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Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bentley tests wealthy buyers' interest in going electric with first EV

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Bentley Launches First Electric Vehicle, Torcal SUV, for Affluent Buyers

Bentley Unveils the Torcal SUV: A New Era for Luxury Electric Vehicles

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bentley on Wednesday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, betting that wealthy buyers want zero-emission motoring without sacrificing the design cues that have defined the British luxury carmaker for more than a century.

Design and Features: Maintaining Bentley’s Signature Style

The launch of the Torcal SUV comes just months after Ferrari's first EV drew criticism from some enthusiasts for bearing little resemblance to the Italian brand's traditional low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

Bentley's debut EV, by contrast, is unmistakably part of the family. It retains styling cues from the company's combustion-engine models, right down to diamond-shaped lights designed to evoke a traditional front grille, even though EVs do not require one for engine cooling.

Innovative Sound Experience

The car also recreates the feel of a V8 engine through a soundtrack based on orchestral timpani, or kettledrums, supported by smaller drums that quicken as the vehicle accelerates.

Market Position and Pricing

A 'More Affordable Bentley'

"Our intention was always to make a Bentley first," Bentley CEO Frank‑Steffen Walliser told Reuters. "We feel people are not asking for a completely different car just because it's electric."

Beyond Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, is the only other major ultra-luxury carmaker currently selling an EV.

Lamborghini, which like Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group, has delayed its first EV until the end of the decade. Britain's McLaren said last week it had no plans for an EV, with both citing limited customer demand.

Delays and Strategic Shifts

Bentley previously delayed the launch of its first EV until 2026 and abandoned a target of becoming fully electric by 2030, saying customers were not ready to make the shift.

Unlike Ferrari's electric Luce, which starts at €550,000 ($628,000), the Torcal sits at the lower end of Bentley's range, with a starting price of £173,000 ($230,000).

Walliser said the model represents a "more affordable Bentley ... that definitely opens new markets".

Customer Interest and Global Markets

Bentley has been showcasing the vehicle to existing and prospective customers, with strong interest from Europe, the Middle East and US states where EV adoption is high. A launch campaign in China will begin next year.

Appeal to New and Existing Buyers

"Half of the interest comes from existing customers," looking for a new EV or to replace a car in their fleets, while "approximately 50% are new to the brand," Walliser said.

Investment and Industry Impact

Bentley said it has invested £350 million ($465 million) in its plant in Crewe, northwest England, to build the Torcal.

The news comes days after McLaren unveiled a £500-million investment in Britain and Nissan said it would invest £170 million to build a new model there.

Government Response

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Bentley's investment was "proof once again that we're creating the right conditions for good growth".

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Carey. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Bentley’s Torcal retains traditional Bentley styling cues and even features a timpani‑based ‘V8‑like’ sound, appealing to clients seeking EVs without losing brand DNA (autoexpress.co.uk)
  • Bentley positions the Torcal as an ‘affordable’ luxury EV—starting at ~£173,000 (~$230,000)—below the Bentayga and cheaper than Ferrari’s EV, to attract both existing and new customers (autoblog.com)
  • The Torcal arrives as luxury EV demand softens—competitors like Lamborghini, Rolls‑Royce, and Aston Martin are delaying or scaling back EV plans, highlighting Bentley’s cautious yet crafted entry into electrification (electrek.co)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bentley's first fully electric vehicle called?
Bentley's first fully electric vehicle is the Torcal SUV.
How does the Bentley Torcal EV differ from Ferrari's electric car?
Unlike Ferrari's EV, the Bentley Torcal retains traditional Bentley design cues, making it easily recognizable.
What is the starting price for the Bentley Torcal?
The Bentley Torcal starts at £173,000 ($230,000), making it the most affordable model in the range.
Where has Bentley seen strong interest for its new electric vehicle?
Bentley has seen strong interest from Europe, the Middle East, and US states with high EV adoption.
How much has Bentley invested to produce the Torcal EV?
Bentley has invested £350 million ($465 million) in its Crewe plant to build the Torcal EV.

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