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Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for New York sexual assault

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Harvey Weinstein Receives 15-Year Sentence in New York Sexual Assault Retrial

By Jack Queen

Weinstein’s Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

Details of the 2025 Retrial and Sentencing

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A New York judge sentenced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006, following the ex-movie mogul's conviction at a retrial last year.

Weinstein, 74, was convicted in June 2025 of first-degree criminal sexual act for assaulting Miriam Haley at his Manhattan apartment, the culmination of a six-year legal saga that saw his 2020 conviction overturned by New York's highest court. Weinstein has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex. 

Reactions to the Verdict

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday praised Haley for her testimony and said he was moved by her courage.

A Weinstein spokesman said in a statement that Weinstein maintains his innocence and strongly disagrees with the sentence imposed by Judge Curtis Farber. 

Background: Previous Convictions and Appeals

Weinstein was first convicted in New York in 2020 of assaulting Haley and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. New York's highest court overturned that conviction in 2024, finding that he had not received a fair trial. At his 2025 retrial, jurors convicted him of a charge related to Haley, acquitted him of assaulting former model Kaja Sokola and deadlocked on a rape charge involving Mann.

Subsequent Trials and Dropped Charges

A third trial on Mann's allegation ended in another mistrial in May. Prosecutors dropped the charge the following month after Mann said she did not want to testify in a fourth trial.

Weinstein’s Legal Troubles Beyond New York

Weinstein, who co-founded the Miramax studio, was separately convicted in California in 2022 of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years. A California appeals court in June upheld those convictions but ordered him resentenced because the trial judge had considered his since-overturned New York convictions as an aggravating factor.

Impact on the #MeToo Movement

Weinstein's original conviction was a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by powerful men.

Allegations Against Weinstein

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of misconduct. He has denied the allegations. 

(Reporting by Jack Queen in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Sentence concludes over six years of legal proceedings after his 2020 conviction was overturned in 2024 (theguardian.com)
  • A jury in 2025 convicted him of a first‑degree criminal sexual act involving Haley, acquitted him of assaulting Kaja Sokola, and deadlocked on a rape charge involving Jessica Mann, which was later dropped (theguardian.com)
  • His 2022 California conviction was upheld but requires resentencing and will run after the New York term; he continues to deny all non‑consensual sexual activity (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York?
Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in New York for sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 after being convicted during a retrial in 2025.
Whose testimony was crucial in the Weinstein retrial?
The testimony of Miriam Haley was crucial in the retrial that led to Harvey Weinstein's conviction.
What happened to Weinstein's previous convictions?
Weinstein's 2020 New York convictions were overturned by the state's highest court in 2024, prompting a retrial in 2025.
Was Harvey Weinstein convicted of other charges in California?
Yes, Weinstein was convicted in California of rape and sexual assault in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years; those convictions were upheld but his sentence was adjusted.
How did the #MeToo movement relate to the Weinstein case?
Weinstein's conviction was seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, which empowered women to speak out against sexual misconduct.

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