Russia's Drone Attacks Disrupt Internet Services for 100,000 Kyiv Households

Impact and Response to Drone Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Disruption of Internet Services in Kyiv

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's drone attacks on Wednesday disrupted internet services to about 100,000 households in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and its nearby region, the digital ministry said.

It said in a statement on the Telegram app that experts were working to assess the damage and carrying out repairs after the attacks, which lasted for hours from morning into early afternoon.

Russian Military Actions and Targets

Strikes on Data Centres and Logistics Sites

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on Telegram, said its forces had launched strikes on a number of data centres and logistics and warehouse sites it said were being used for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.

Identified Targets in Kyiv and Odesa

The ministry identified two centres it said had been hit in Kyiv and two logistical centres in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Ukrainian Response and International Concerns

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attacks on the data centres endangered people's lives.

"Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Rapid alerts about missile and drone threats are essential - they save lives," he wrote on X.

Importance of Civilian Infrastructure

"This is critical civilian infrastructure that ensures people can access life-saving information. It is not a military target. It is essential to keeping everyday life functioning."

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Ron Popeski and Alistair Bell)