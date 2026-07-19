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Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Israel to Receive More US Refuelling Planes as Iran Attacks Escalate

By Steven Scheer

US Military Reinforcements and Impact on Israel

JERUSALEM, July 19 (Reuters) - Israel is preparing to receive more U.S. refuelling aircraft, an Israeli military official said on Sunday, as attacks launched by the United States and Iran have escalated over the past week.

Escalation of US-Iran Tensions

The U.S. and Iran have intensified strikes since an interim ceasefire deal signed a month ago crumbled, raising the possibility of a return to all-out war. Israel has not joined the latest U.S. attacks.

Details of US Refuelling Aircraft Deployment

The Israeli official said the U.S. had "decided to adjust its force posture in the region" and "to reinforce the existing fleet of aerial refuelling aircraft stationed in Israel with additional refuelling aircraft."

Arrival of Additional Aircraft

Another senior Israeli official said dozens of U.S. refuelling planes were expected to arrive in Israel.

US Embassy Response and Aircraft Presence

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem was not immediately available for comment. Since the conflict began with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, the U.S. has stationed dozens of refuelling aircraft in Israel.

Reports on US Military Strategy

Citing three U.S. and Israeli officials, Axios reported on Friday that the Trump administration notified Israel that it was sending dozens more refuelling planes to the country ahead of a potential expansion of military operations against Iran.

Operational and Civilian Impact

The Israeli military official noted that in order to minimize disruptions to civilian air traffic, and based on operational and logistical considerations, the U.S. "chose to station some of the refuelling aircraft at Israeli Air Force bases," as well as at commercial airports.

Effect on Ben Gurion Airport

In May, Sharon Kedmi, director general of the authority, said 70% of activity at Ben Gurion — Israel's main air gateway — was limited because of ​the space and resources being taken up by U.S. military activity. Since then, the U.S. agreed to move some aircraft to Israeli Air Force bases, according to a spokesperson for Transport Minister Miri Regev.

Current US Military Aircraft Numbers

As of June 25 there were a total of 98 U.S. military planes in Israel, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Maayan Lubell, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. is sending ‘dozens’ more refuelling planes to Israel amid heightened U.S.–Iran strikes. (axios.com)
  • To minimize impact on civilian air travel, many additional tankers will be stationed at Israeli Air Force bases, not Ben Gurion Airport. (timesofisrael.com)
  • Ben Gurion Airport had already suffered significant commercial disruption—with operations cut by about 70% due to U.S. tankers—prompting a cap of 20 such aircraft by July 21. (thenationalnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Israel receiving more US refuelling planes?
Israel is receiving more US refuelling planes to reinforce the existing fleet as US and Iran attacks intensify and to adjust military force posture in the region.
How has the US military presence impacted Israeli airports?
US refuelling planes stationed in Israel have limited 70% of activity at Ben Gurion airport, causing significant disruption to civilian air traffic.
What triggered the recent increase in military activity between the US, Israel, and Iran?
A rise in tensions followed the collapse of an interim ceasefire deal, leading to intensified strikes between the US and Iran since February 28.
Where are the additional US planes being stationed in Israel?
Additional US refuelling aircraft are being stationed at Israeli Air Force bases and some commercial airports to minimize civilian disruption.

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